Mark Webber became the first Formula One veteran among the seven drivers confirmed to join the Superstar Racing Experience, the short-track series being started by Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart.

Webber scored nine victories in 215 F1 starts from 2002-13, finishing third in the points standings in ’10 and ’12. He also has eight victories and a 2015 title with Porsche in the World Endurance Championship.

“I’ve had other offers to race since retiring from professional racing although nothing really excited me,” Webber said in a Wednesday release from SRX. “But, over the past few years I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know the U.S. racing scene much better so this is a great opportunity for me to experience it first-hand.

“It is pretty special bringing together drivers from various classes, and I look forward to competing against old friends, and visiting some of America’s most renowned racing destinations.”

The series, which is expecting a lineup of a dozen drivers, also has Tony Stewart, Helio Castroneves, Bobby Labonte, Paul Tracy, Tony Kanaan and Willy T. Ribbs.

SRX was co-founded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Stewart and Evernham and was unveiled July 13.

Several drivers have expressed interest in the new circuit, which is modeled on the International Race of Champions (IROC) series that matched drivers from various auto racing disciplines in equally prepared cars for an annual four-race series for 30 years.

With the addition of Mark Webber Superstar Racing Experience has yet to reveal a schedule or tracks, but it’s expected that Stewart’s Eldora Speedway will be on the slate.

