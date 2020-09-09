NBC Sports announced its broadcast schedule for the final five NTT IndyCar Series races this season, starting with the Sept. 12-13 race weekend doubleheader at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Saturday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and Sunday’s race will be at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.
For next month’s doubleheader at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the Oct. 2 race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The Oct. 3 race at IMS will be shown at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
The Oct. 25 season finale on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
Here is NBC Sports’ IndyCar schedule through the end of the season:
|Date
|Coverage
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Sat., Sept. 12
|Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Race 1
|NBCSN
|4:30 p.m.
|Sun., Sept. 13
|Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Race 2
|NBC
|1 p.m.
|Fri., Oct. 2
|INDYCAR Harvest GP – Race 1
|USA Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Sat., Oct. 3
|INDYCAR Harvest GP – Race 2
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 25
|Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.