Chris Jones/IndyCar

IndyCar weekend doubleheader schedule at Mid-Ohio

By Nate RyanSep 10, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The NTT IndyCar Series’ 2020 season will begin its stretch run with a doubleheader weekend schedule at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The Saturday-Sunday race weekend doubleheader will be the beginning of five consecutive races on road and street courses to close the season.

After Mid-Ohio, the circuit will race Oct. 2-3 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and then close the season Oct. 25 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Mid-Ohio will be open to a limited crowd because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Points leader Scott Dixon won IndyCar’s race last year at Mid-Ohio, leading 38 of the final 45 laps and fending off a strong charge by Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist to win by 0.093 seconds.

IndyCar weekend schedule Mid-Ohio
Scott Dixon celebrates his 2019 victory at Mid-Ohio with teammate Felix Rosenqvist, who finished second (Joe Skibinski/IndyCar).

IndyCar will be on track only Saturday and Sunday, but its USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 ladder series will be on track starting Friday and also racing multiple times during the weekend.

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule for Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

(All times are Eastern)

IndyCar weekend schedule: Friday, Sept. 11

8:30 a.m. — USF2000 practice
10:30 a.m. — Indy Pro 2000 practice
11:30 a.m. — USF2000 qualifying 1
1:30 p.m. — Indy Pro 2000 qualifying 1
2:30 p.m. — USF2000 qualifying 2
4:10 p.m. — Indy Pro 2000 Qualifying 2

IndyCar weekend schedule: Saturday, Sept. 12

8:30 a.m. — USF2000 Race 1
10:45 a.m.-noon — NTT IndyCar Series practice (NBC Sports Gold)
12:15 p.m. — Indy Pro 2000 Race 1
1:05 p.m. — USF2000 Race 2
2 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series qualifying 1 (NBC Sports Gold)
5 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series Race 1 on NBCSN

IndyCar weekend schedule: Sunday, Sept. 13

9 a.m. — Indy Pro 2000 Race 2
10:15 a.m. — IndyCar qualifying 2 (NBC Sports Gold)
11:15 a.m. — USF2000 Race 3
1 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series Race 2 on NBC

 

Four-time F1 champ Sebastian Vettel headed to Racing Point next season

Sebastian Vettel Racing Point
Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 10, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
LONDON — Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will drive for Racing Point starting next season.

The team, which will be renamed Aston Martin, announced the move Thursday, a day after driver Sergio Perez said he was on his way out. The team said Vettel has signed for the 2021 season “and beyond” but did not reveal the length of the contract.

“The signing of Sebastian is a clear statement of the team’s ambition to establish itself as one of the most competitive names in the sport,” the team said in a statement. “As a four-time world champion, Sebastian brings a fresh mindset to the team.”

One of the most successful drivers in F1, Vettel is leaving Ferrari at the end of this season after he was not offered a new contract. He will be replaced by McLaren driver Carlos Sainz at Ferrari next year.

Vettel has won 53 grand prix races, a tally only surpassed by Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. He won four consecutive titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 and joined Ferrari in 2015 with the aim to win another.

But he never had a car really capable of challenging Mercedes during his stint with the Scuderia, where he lost his No. 1 status as teammate Charles Leclerc came to prominence.

“It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company,” Vettel said. “I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year, and I believe the future looks even brighter. I still have so much love for Formula 1 and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid.”

Currently fourth in the constructors’ standings, Racing Point was handed a 400,000 euro ($470,000) fine and docked 15 points last month for copying a Mercedes design for its brake ducts. The team, however, was allowed to continue to use the offending components this season.

Racing Point’s other driver is Lance Stroll, the son of co-owner Lawrence Stroll.