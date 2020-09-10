Sebastian Vettel Racing Point
Four-time F1 champ Sebastian Vettel headed to Racing Point next season

Associated PressSep 10, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
LONDON — Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will drive for Racing Point starting next season.

The team, which will be renamed Aston Martin, announced the move Thursday, a day after driver Sergio Perez said he was on his way out. The team said Vettel has signed for the 2021 season “and beyond” but did not reveal the length of the contract.

“The signing of Sebastian is a clear statement of the team’s ambition to establish itself as one of the most competitive names in the sport,” the team said in a statement. “As a four-time world champion, Sebastian brings a fresh mindset to the team.”

One of the most successful drivers in F1, Vettel is leaving Ferrari at the end of this season after he was not offered a new contract. He will be replaced by McLaren driver Carlos Sainz at Ferrari next year.

Vettel has won 53 grand prix races, a tally only surpassed by Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. He won four consecutive titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 and joined Ferrari in 2015 with the aim to win another.

But he never had a car really capable of challenging Mercedes during his stint with the Scuderia, where he lost his No. 1 status as teammate Charles Leclerc came to prominence.

“It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company,” Vettel said. “I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year, and I believe the future looks even brighter. I still have so much love for Formula 1 and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid.”

Currently fourth in the constructors’ standings, Racing Point was handed a 400,000 euro ($470,000) fine and docked 15 points last month for copying a Mercedes design for its brake ducts. The team, however, was allowed to continue to use the offending components this season.

Racing Point’s other driver is Lance Stroll, the son of co-owner Lawrence Stroll.

Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point as Sebastian Vettel mulls future

By Nate RyanSep 9, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Sergio Perez will be leaving Racing Point after the season, opening up a potential destination for four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel.

Perez, 30, was in his seventh season with the team known as Force India when he joined in 2014. Perez, who made his debut with Sauber in 2011 and finished second twice in ’12, had five third-place finishes with Racing Point.

In a post on Twitter, Perez said he had no Plan B but hoped to stay in Formula One and “I hope I can give you some good news real soon.

“It hurts a bit as I bet on the team during very rough times,” Perez posted. “We managed to overcome obstacles, and I am very proud of saving the jobs of several of my teammates.”

Speculation on the replacement for Perez to team with Lance Stroll undoubtedly will fall on Vettel, who is leaving Ferrari after six seasons.

Vettel has said he is prepared to walk away from F1 if no competitive rides materialized, but Racing Point has emerged as an option with its resurgence this season. Vettel has had informal talks with the team.

Stroll tied a career best with a third place this past Sunday at Monza and has scored points in five of eight races this season.

Perez missed two races after contracting COVID-19, but he also has finished no lower than 10th in his six starts.

In a statement, team principal Otmar Szafnauer said, “Checo has been part of the Silverstone family for seven years and in that time has become one of the most complete drivers on the grid.

‍”Blisteringly quick on Saturday and Sunday, he’s established his reputation as a tenacious racer and together we have enjoyed some fantastic moments. If there was ever a sniff of a podium, Checo was ready to pounce, and those five podiums represent some of the finest days in the history of this team.

“Outside of the car, Checo is a true character and a good friend, and it’s been a pleasure working with him for such a long time. Although we will say goodbye at the end of the year, there are still nine races to go and plenty of opportunities for Checo to make some more special memories with this team.”

 