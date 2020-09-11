Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Points leader Scott Dixon will start a doubleheader race weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with the NTT IndyCar Series championship in his sights at a track that always seems to bring good times.

The five-time series champion is the defending winner at the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course in Lexington, Ohio, and also is the series’ winningest driver at Mid-Ohio with six victories (2007, ’09, ’11-12, ’14 and ’19). The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has 11 top fives in 15 starts there.

With five races remaining and a 96-point lead over Josef Newgarden, Dixon, who has led the points all year since opening the season with three consecutive victories, could clinch a title if he leaves Mid-Ohio with at least a 162-point margin.

While it’s unlikely the bulge would be that large (Newgarden won at Mid-Ohio three years ago), this marks the biggest lead in the standings with five races remaining since 2008 when Dixon won his first title.

The past two seasons, the champion has led the points with five races left (Newgarden last year, Dixon in ’18).

After Mid-Ohio, IndyCar will head to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for another race weekend doubleheader Oct. 2-3.

The season will conclude Oct. 25 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida, street circuit, which originally was slated as the season opener before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused its postponement.

Here is the IndyCar at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule (all times are ET), including details and start times:

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course TV schedule for Saturday

—Honda Indy 200 Race No. 1: 4:30-7 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold and streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com); Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for IndyCar on NBCSN this weekend with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy and pit reporters James Hinchcliffe and Kelli Stavast.

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course start times, information

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 4:53 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 5 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 75 laps (169.35 miles) around Mid-Ohio’s 13-turn, a 2.258-mile road course in Lexington, Ohio.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Nine sets primary, five sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of alternate tires in the race.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 83 degrees with a 52% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: Scott Dixon held off Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist to win last year’s lone race at Mid-Ohio.

QUALIFYING: 2 p.m., NBC Sports Gold

QUALIFYING RECORD: Simon Pagenaud, 1:03.8700, 127.271 mph, July 30, 2016

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 23 drivers racing this weekend at Mid-Ohio