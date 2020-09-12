IndyCar results and points standings after Mid-Ohio Race No. 1 Saturday

By Nate RyanSep 12, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Team Penske scored its second consecutive victory in the NTT IndyCar Series, sweeping the top two spots in the results Saturday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and making headway in the points.

Will Power’s first victory at the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course also was his first this season, and teammate Josef Newgarden chopped into Scott Dixon’s championship lead with a runner-up finish that was his fourth podium this season.

It was the 216th Indy car victory for Team Penske.

Power won from the pole position after qualifying first for the 60th time in his career, leaving him seven short of Mario Andretti’s series record.

“This is probably the first race in about 10 years that I’ve just gone hard,” Power said. “Like every other race we’ve tried to save fuel and play a strategy game. Today I said: ‘Let’s just go hard, man. Screw this. We don’t want to get caught by a yellow. Let’s just run hard and use my raw pace and see what happens.’ And we won the race.

“It was a great strategy.”

Alexander Rossi finished third, tying his season best with the 21st podium of his career.

Here are the IndyCar Mid-Ohio results and points standings from Saturday:

RESULTS

POINTS

After 10 of a scheduled 14 races, Dixon has a 76-point lead (436-360) over Josef Newgarden (who trailed by 96 points entering Saturday’s race).

The rest of the top 10: Pato O’Ward 316, Takuma Sato 287, Will Power 280, Colton Herta 273, Graham Rahal 268, Simon Pagenaud 249, Felix Rosenqvist 236, Santino Ferrucci 232.

Here’s what the full points standings are through 10 races for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

NEXT: The series will return to Mid-Ohio for another 75-lap race Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and then a doubleheader weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course before concluding the season Oct. 25 at St. Petersburg, Florida.

By Nate RyanSep 12, 2020, 11:30 PM EDT
The NTT IndyCar Series will return Sunday to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the back half of a race weekend doubleheader that usually has brought good times to Scott Dixon.

The points leader has a series-high six victories at the track. On Saturday, the five-time series champion started an uncharacteristic 17th but still rallied for 10th in the 75-lap race, which was won by Will Power.

With four races remaining in the season, Dixon still has a solid 76-point edge on Saturday runner-up Josef Newgarden in the championship standings.

After Mid-Ohio, IndyCar will head to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for another race weekend doubleheader Oct. 2-3.

The season will conclude Oct. 25 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida, street circuit, which originally was slated as the season opener before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused its postponement.

Here is the IndyCar at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule for Sunday (all times are ET), including details and start times:

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course TV schedule for Sunday

Honda Indy 200 Race No. 2: 1 p.m., NBCNBC Sports Gold and streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com); Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for IndyCar on NBCSN this weekend with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy and pit reporters James Hinchcliffe and Kelli Stavast.

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course start times, information

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 12:58 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 1:05 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 75 laps (169.35 miles) around Mid-Ohio’s 13-turn, a 2.258-mile road course in Lexington, Ohio.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Nine sets primary, five sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of alternate tires in the race.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the green flag.

SATURDAY’S RACE: Will Power dominated from the pole position for his first victory at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS AND POINTS: Click here for the full stats package from Race 1

QUALIFYING: 10:15 a.m., NBC Sports Gold

QUALIFYING RECORD: Simon Pagenaud, 1:03.8700, 127.271 mph, July 30, 2016

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 23 drivers racing this weekend at Mid-Ohio