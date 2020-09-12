Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Team Penske scored its second consecutive victory in the NTT IndyCar Series, sweeping the top two spots in the results Saturday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and making headway in the points.

Will Power’s first victory at the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course also was his first this season, and teammate Josef Newgarden chopped into Scott Dixon’s championship lead with a runner-up finish that was his fourth podium this season.

It was the 216th Indy car victory for Team Penske.

Power won from the pole position after qualifying first for the 60th time in his career, leaving him seven short of Mario Andretti’s series record.

PENSKE PERFECT POWER.@12WillPower's 38th @IndyCar win moves him into the top six of all time, coming at @Mid_Ohio! pic.twitter.com/JKXIL8Rfqs — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) September 12, 2020

“This is probably the first race in about 10 years that I’ve just gone hard,” Power said. “Like every other race we’ve tried to save fuel and play a strategy game. Today I said: ‘Let’s just go hard, man. Screw this. We don’t want to get caught by a yellow. Let’s just run hard and use my raw pace and see what happens.’ And we won the race.

“It was a great strategy.”

Alexander Rossi finished third, tying his season best with the 21st podium of his career.

Here are the IndyCar Mid-Ohio results and points standings from Saturday:

RESULTS

POINTS

After 10 of a scheduled 14 races, Dixon has a 76-point lead (436-360) over Josef Newgarden (who trailed by 96 points entering Saturday’s race).

The rest of the top 10: Pato O’Ward 316, Takuma Sato 287, Will Power 280, Colton Herta 273, Graham Rahal 268, Simon Pagenaud 249, Felix Rosenqvist 236, Santino Ferrucci 232.

Here’s what the full points standings are through 10 races for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

NEXT: The series will return to Mid-Ohio for another 75-lap race Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and then a doubleheader weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course before concluding the season Oct. 25 at St. Petersburg, Florida.