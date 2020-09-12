F1 Lewis Hamilton Tuscan
Lewis Hamilton jumps ahead of Valtteri Bottas to capture F1 pole

Associated PressSep 12, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
MUGELLO, Italy — Lewis Hamilton took F1 pole position Saturday for the Tuscan Grand Prix ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, whose final attempt was ended after he had to slow down because Esteban Ocon spun on track just ahead of him.

While Hamilton clinched a record-extending 95th pole, it was hard luck for Bottas. He now trails Hamilton 7-2 this season in poles all won by Mercedes.

“It’s disappointing as I’ve been quick all weekend,” Bottas said.

Hamilton waved to a smattering of fans in the stands near the finish line. They are allowed at a race for the first time this season during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bottas looked in excellent form, leading all three practice sessions and the first section of qualifying known as Q1.

“It’s been a really tough weekend if I’m honest. Valtteri was quicker than me all day yesterday and even this morning,” Hamilton said. “I’ve been working hard in the background to improve on my lines. Valtteri did a great job pushing me, but I’m really, really happy to be on pole.”

Hamilton stepped up a gear in Q2 and finished just .059 seconds ahead in Q3, yet Bottas did not get a chance to beat that time because Ocon’s spin meant the yellow flags came out and drivers behind him had to slow down.

“The yellow flag definitely hampered me. I had more to come but didn’t get the opportunity,” Bottas said. “It’s a long run down to Turn 1 tomorrow and the headwind could help me there.”

He may not get many more chances after that because the Mugello circuit is tough for overtaking.

Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull, 0.365 seconds behind Hamilton.

“I personally didn’t expect to fight for pole but overall this weekend it has been promising,” said Verstappen, who won at Silverstone this season. “To be third here in qualifying, we can be very happy with that. The track is amazing to drive and qualifying was really something special.”

Verstappen’s teammate Alexander Albon was fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc in a commendable fifth for struggling Ferrari.

Hamilton leads the championship from Bottas by 47 points after winning five of the first eight races in his bid to equal Michael Schumacher’s record seven F1 titles. A win on Sunday would move him just one behind Schumacher’s record of 91 GP wins.

Ferrari is competing in its 1,000th F1 race and was once the team to beat in the way Mercedes is now, having won 238 races, taken 228 pole positions and secured 254 fastest laps. Schumacher won five straight titles with the famed Italian manufacturer from 2000-4, but this season has been one of Ferrari’s worst in memory.

Four-time F1 champion Vettel has not even finished in the top five in a race this season and goes from 14th on the grid.

One week after winning his first F1 race at the Italian GP in Monza, Frenchman Pierre Gasly starts 16th.

He was one of the five drivers eliminated from Q1 and let out an angry expletive.

“I’m disappointed because we were good in practice, but we made errors in qualifying that cost us,” he said. “It’s annoying to make these mistakes.”

Earlier Saturday, Bottas bettered Verstappen by just .017 with Hamilton .083 back from Bottas in third in warm and sunny conditions.

Hamilton looked set to beat Bottas when he led on the first time split, only to fall back in the second and third sectors. Verstappen then went out for one last run late in the session and split the two Mercedes in an encouraging sign for Red Bull on a circuit which has ultra-fast corners.

But Vettel placed a demoralizing 18th on a circuit which is actually owned by Ferrari and which he tested on as recently as June.

Mugello’s 5.2-kilometer (3.2-mile) Autodromo Internazional track, nestled amid a stunning backdrop of the Tuscan hills, usually hosts MotoGP and is playing host to an F1 race for the first time. Drivers have been full of praise for it.

“The track is crazy. You go through Turns 6, 7, 8, 9 at 170-180 mph (274-290 kph) and the G-force we’re pulling is insane,” Hamilton said. “It gets more and more as you go through.”

Will Power breaks through for his first IndyCar victory at Mid-Ohio

By Nate RyanSep 12, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Will Power rediscovered his dominant form at the rare road course he had yet to conquer, winning Saturday’s opener of an NTT IndyCar Series race weekend doubleheader at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

It was the first victory in 12 starts at Mid-Ohio for Power, whose No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet led nearly every lap after starting on pole at the 13-turn, 2.258-mile track in Lexington, Ohio. The Team Penske driver won by 7.4 seconds ahead of teammate Josef Newgarden.

“We’ve had a pretty trying year, obviously everyone has, circumstances very tough with COVID, but the fact we’re out here racing and have some fans is fantastic,” Power told NBCSN reporter Kelli Stavast after his 48th career victory. “That’s what we love to do. Love to entertain. We love to drive.

“That’s probably the first race in 10 years that I’ve just gone hard. I just said, ‘Screw this, let’s just go hard and use my raw pace and see what happens.’ We won the race, it was a great strategy. … It’s great to tick off Mid-Ohio.”

Alexander Rossi was third, followed by Graham Rahal and Ryan Hunter-Reay, who had been fastest in practice Saturday morning, as the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio ran caution-free for the third consecutive seeason.

It’s the series-leading 29th career victory on a road course for Power, who ended a yearlong winless drought by taking his first checkered flag since Sept. 1, 2019 at Portland International Raceway. Earlier Saturday, he had scored his 60th career pole position, seven short of the record held by Mario Andretti.

“Unbelievable job,” Newgarden said of Power. “He’s still Will Power. He’s been knocked down a few times this year, but he drove really well. That was a clinic he put on.”

Felix Rosenqvist, Jack Harvey, rookie Rinus VeeKay (who made an impressive pass late in the race), Colton Herta and points leader Scott Dixon rounded out the top 10 in Saturday’s 75-lap race.

Dixon made a last-lap pass to make the top 10, capping an eventful day that included qualifying a disappointing 17th. After gaining a flurry of positions in the opening laps, Dixon rear-ended Herta (who was exiting the pits) on Lap 27.

He avoided any damage to his No. 9 Dallara-Honda and soldiered onto an 11th-place finish. The five-time series champion’s lead over Newgarden shrunk but still remains comfortably more than 70 points with four races remaining in the season — the next being Sunday at Mid-Ohio.

The green flag will be at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. Qualifying will be at 10:15 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold.