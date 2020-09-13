IndyCar Mid-Ohio pole
Chris Jones/IndyCar

Colton Herta wins pole position in wild qualifying session at Mid-Ohio

By Nate RyanSep 13, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
Colton Herta captured the pole position at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for Sunday’s NTT IndyCar Series race (1 p.m. ET, NBC).

The No. 88 Dallara-Honda driver clocked the fastest time at 1 minute, 26.2788 seconds in Group 2 of an eventful qualifying session that was delayed 30 minutes by an arriving helicopter. With the track still drying from a morning downpour, the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course proved difficult to navigate with varying grip levels.

“I knew it was going to be all about that last lap with a drying track,” Herta told NBC Sports pit reporter James Hinchcliffe. “Trying to hold onto the tires. Firestone makes a great wet tire, but it wasn’t really all that wet out there, so by the second lap, they were all chewed up.

“The Capstone car was amazing, and now we’ve got the best seat in the house for the race.”

It’s the first pole position of the season and fourth of his IndyCar career for the Andretti Autosport driver, who won at Laguna Seca the last time he started first in the 2019 season finale.

Santino Ferrucci will start alongisde Herta in the front row after pacing the first qualifying group.

Points leader Scott Dixon (who was second fastest overall with a 1:27.0991) will start third, followed by Alex Palou, Felix Rosenqvist, Simon Pagenaud and Marco Andretti.

The rest of the starting order: Ryan Hunter-Reay, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Rinus VeeKay, Graham Rahal, Zach Veach, Oliver Askew, Marcus Ericsson, Conor Daly, Pato O’Ward, Max Chilton, Will Power, Dalton Kellett, Jack Harvey, Takuma Sato and Charlie Kimball.

After winning Saturday’s opener of a race weekend doubleheader at Mid-Ohio, Power had his qualifying session scrubbed Sunday and given no time after spinning and causing a red flag to start Group 2. Pato O’Ward also crashed for the second time in two days during the session, and Jack Harvey lost his rear wing in an incident.

Group 1 was just as wild. Sato, Palou and Hunter-Reay all spun or went off course, and Kimball brought out a red flag by stopping in Turn 1.

Ferruci still blistered the course late in the session, setting the fast time by more than 3 seconds at 1:27.4688 over Palou’s 1:30.7107.

“Man, this place around the rain is special,” Ferrucci told Hinchcliffe. “Because all the sealer, it’s such a unique line. I couldn’t do more than just enjoy those laps.”

IndyCar results and points standings after Mid-Ohio Race No. 2 Sunday

By Nate RyanSep 13, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Leading Andretti Autosport’s best results day in 15 years, Colton Herta scored his first victory of the season at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as the points race tightened in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Andretti teammates Herta, Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay capped the first podium sweep for Andretti since a 1-2-3-4 finish April 3, 2005 at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Herta led 57 of 75 laps and won after starting from the pole position, a day after Will Power had done the same on the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course.

It was a remarkable turnaround for the team, which had only two podium finishes in the previous 10 races (both third places by Rossi) this season.

Scott Dixon finished 10th for the second consecutive race at Mid-Ohio, shrinking his championship lead by 24 points over Josef Newgarden with three races remaining in the season (an Oct. 2-3 race weekend doubleheader at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and the Oct. 25 season finale at St. Petersburg, Florida).

Here are the IndyCar Mid-Ohio results and points standings from Sunday:

RESULTS

POINTS

After 11 of a scheduled 14 races, Dixon has a 72-point lead (456-384) over Josef Newgarden (who trailed by 96 points entering the Mid-Ohio doubleheader race weekend).

The rest of the top 10: Pato O’Ward 338, Colton Herta 327, Will Power 306, Graham Rahal 301, Takuma Sato 300, Simon Pagenaud 277, Ryan Hunter-Reay 260, Santino Ferrucci 249.

Here’s what the full points standings are through 11 races for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

NEXT: The series will head to an Oct. 2-3 doubleheader race weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course before concluding the season Oct. 25 at St. Petersburg, Florida.