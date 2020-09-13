F1 Mugello crashes
LUCA BRUNO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Two massive crashes in first 10 laps eliminate nearly half of F1 field

By Nate RyanSep 13, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Two massive crashes in the first 10 laps Sunday eliminated nearly half of the field in the Tuscan Grand Prix, the first F1 race at the Mugello circuit.

On the initial start, a wreck collected Red Bull’s third-ranked Max Verstappen, who failed to finish for the second consecutive race, and Pierre Gasly, who broke through for his first Formula One victory last week at Monza.

After five laps following the safety car, the field made another attempt at restarting the race with a rolling start on Lap 6.

APPROACHING HISTORY: Lewis Hamilton one victory from Schumacher’s record

But with leader Valtteri Bottas (who had taken the lead from teammate and pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap) deliberately slowing the pace, some drivers at the rear accelerated early.

That caused a chain reaction midpack that eliminated more drivers, including Kevin Magnussen and Carlos Sainz, leaving 13 of the 20 cars able to continue. The race was red-flagged for a frontstretch cleanup.

The race finally was restarted with a standing start on Lap 10, nearly 45 minutes after the opening lap. Hamilton quickly retook the lead into the first turn from Bottas.

The race was red-flagged for a second time (the first time in four years that an F1 race was stopped twice) after Lance Stroll crashed on Lap 44 because of an apparent tire puncture.

No drivers were injured in the incidents. The seven eliminated from the race in the first two crashes were: Verstappen, Gasly, Sainz, Magnussen, Antonio Giovinazzi, Nicholas Latifi and Esteban Ocon.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 stops in the gravel as he retires from the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany (Clive Mason – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images).

AlphaTauri’s French driver Pierre Gasly lands in the gravel trap after crashing at the Mugello circuit (MIGUEL MEDINA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

IndyCar results and points standings after Mid-Ohio Race No. 2 Sunday

By Nate RyanSep 13, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leading Andretti Autosport’s best results day in 15 years, Colton Herta scored his first victory of the season at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as the points race tightened in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Andretti teammates Herta, Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay capped the first podium sweep for Andretti since a 1-2-3-4 finish April 3, 2005 at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Herta led 57 of 75 laps and won after starting from the pole position, a day after Will Power had done the same on the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course.

It was a remarkable turnaround for the team, which had only two podium finishes in the previous 10 races (both third places by Rossi) this season.

Scott Dixon finished 10th for the second consecutive race at Mid-Ohio, shrinking his championship lead by 24 points over Josef Newgarden with three races remaining in the season (an Oct. 2-3 race weekend doubleheader at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and the Oct. 25 season finale at St. Petersburg, Florida).

Here are the IndyCar Mid-Ohio results and points standings from Sunday:

RESULTS

–Click here for the box score from Sunday’s at Mid-Ohio

–Click here for the lap leader summary from Sunday’s race

POINTS

After 11 of a scheduled 14 races, Dixon has a 72-point lead (456-384) over Josef Newgarden (who trailed by 96 points entering the Mid-Ohio doubleheader race weekend).

The rest of the top 10: Pato O’Ward 338, Colton Herta 327, Will Power 306, Graham Rahal 301, Takuma Sato 300, Simon Pagenaud 277, Ryan Hunter-Reay 260, Santino Ferrucci 249.

Click here for the driver points chart from Sunday’s race at Mid-Ohio.

Here’s what the full points standings are through 11 races for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

NEXT: The series will head to an Oct. 2-3 doubleheader race weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course before concluding the season Oct. 25 at St. Petersburg, Florida.