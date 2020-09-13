Franco Morbidelli becomes the fourth first-time winner in MotoGP this year

By Nate RyanSep 13, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Franco Morbidelli scored his first career MotoGP victory Sunday, winning the San Marino Grand Prix after points leader Fabio Quartararo crashed out of the race.

On his Petronas Yamaha SRT, Morbidelli finished 2.217 seconds ahead of Francesco Bagnaia of Pramac Racing. Joan Mir finished third for Team Suzuki after passing Valentino Rossi on the last lap at the Misano World Circuit.

“The race went just fine,” Morbidelli said after becoming the fourth first-time winner in six MotoGP races this season. “I got a good start. … And then after some laps I saw I was even pulling away, even greater surprise. I just said to myself, just put your rhythm on track and try to do what you can.”

The victory came less than a month after Morbidelli emerged unhurt from a spectacular crash with Johann Zarco in Austria.

Morbidelli beat Maverick Vinales and Quartararo into the first turn as Rossi, the longtime mentor of Morbidelli, jumped from fourth to second on the start.

Quartararo fell a few spots on the start but had climbed to fourth when he crashed on Lap 8 in Turn 4 (just after passing Vinales at Turn 14 a lap earlier).

Seventh-place finisher Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati took over the championship lead by six points (76-70) over Quartararo.

Top 10 finishers: 1. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT); 2. Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) + 2.217; 3. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 2.290; 4. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 2.643; 5. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 4.044; 6. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 5.383; 7. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) + 10.358; 8. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) + 11.155; 9. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 10.839; 10. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 12.030

IndyCar results and points standings after Mid-Ohio Race No. 2 Sunday

By Nate RyanSep 13, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Leading Andretti Autosport’s best results day in 15 years, Colton Herta scored his first victory of the season at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as the points race tightened in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Andretti teammates Herta, Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay capped the first podium sweep for Andretti since a 1-2-3-4 finish April 3, 2005 at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Herta led 57 of 75 laps and won after starting from the pole position, a day after Will Power had done the same on the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course.

It was a remarkable turnaround for the team, which had only two podium finishes in the previous 10 races (both third places by Rossi) this season.

Scott Dixon finished 10th for the second consecutive race at Mid-Ohio, shrinking his championship lead by 24 points over Josef Newgarden with three races remaining in the season (an Oct. 2-3 race weekend doubleheader at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and the Oct. 25 season finale at St. Petersburg, Florida).

Here are the IndyCar Mid-Ohio results and points standings from Sunday:

RESULTS

POINTS

After 11 of a scheduled 14 races, Dixon has a 72-point lead (456-384) over Josef Newgarden (who trailed by 96 points entering the Mid-Ohio doubleheader race weekend).

The rest of the top 10: Pato O’Ward 338, Colton Herta 327, Will Power 306, Graham Rahal 301, Takuma Sato 300, Simon Pagenaud 277, Ryan Hunter-Reay 260, Santino Ferrucci 249.

Here’s what the full points standings are through 11 races for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

NEXT: The series will head to an Oct. 2-3 doubleheader race weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course before concluding the season Oct. 25 at St. Petersburg, Florida.