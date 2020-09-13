Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Franco Morbidelli scored his first career MotoGP victory Sunday, winning the San Marino Grand Prix after points leader Fabio Quartararo crashed out of the race.

On his Petronas Yamaha SRT, Morbidelli finished 2.217 seconds ahead of Francesco Bagnaia of Pramac Racing. Joan Mir finished third for Team Suzuki after passing Valentino Rossi on the last lap at the Misano World Circuit.

“The race went just fine,” Morbidelli said after becoming the fourth first-time winner in six MotoGP races this season. “I got a good start. … And then after some laps I saw I was even pulling away, even greater surprise. I just said to myself, just put your rhythm on track and try to do what you can.”

The victory came less than a month after Morbidelli emerged unhurt from a spectacular crash with Johann Zarco in Austria.

Morbidelli beat Maverick Vinales and Quartararo into the first turn as Rossi, the longtime mentor of Morbidelli, jumped from fourth to second on the start.

Quartararo fell a few spots on the start but had climbed to fourth when he crashed on Lap 8 in Turn 4 (just after passing Vinales at Turn 14 a lap earlier).