F1 Lewis Hamilton 90th
Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton wins crash-marred Tuscan GP for 90th career F1 win

Associated PressSep 13, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
MUGELLO, Italy — Six-time series champion Lewis Hamilton won a hectic Tuscan Grand Prix for his 90th F1 victory Sunday and move one behind Michael Schumacher’s all-time record in Formula One.

The first F1 race on a Mugello track with super-fast corners usually used by MotoGP riders was packed with incidents.

Two crashes on the first seven laps saw six drivers go out, and a red flag suspended the race for the first time after the second one.

A second red flag late on following Lance Stroll’s heavy crash meant another grid restart – on Lap 46 of 59 – and gave Valtteri Bottas another chance to beat race leader Hamilton if he made a strong start from second.

Hamilton held firm, and Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo overtook Bottas, who passed him back to finish second but lose more ground to Hamilton in the title race. Hamilton could tie Schumacher with his seventh title this year.

Bottas pushed hard and got to within 1.1 seconds of Hamilton on the penultimate lap, but the British driver clocked a fastest lap on the last one to take a bonus point.

Red Bull driver Alexander Albon drove well to finish third and clinch a first career podium that will boost his chances of keeping his seat next year alongside teammate Max Verstappen, who was eliminated on a first-lap crash.

Hamilton can equal Schumacher’s record for wins at the Russian GP in two weeks and take a step closer to matching Schumacher’s record of seven world titles.

In a fitting tribute, Schumacher’s son, Mick, drove his father’s 2004 title-winning car around the Mugello circuit Sunday morning before the F1 race.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates in parc ferme after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello (Bryn Lennon/Getty Images).

IndyCar results and points standings after Mid-Ohio Race No. 2 Sunday

By Nate RyanSep 13, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Leading Andretti Autosport’s best results day in 15 years, Colton Herta scored his first victory of the season at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as the points race tightened in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Andretti teammates Herta, Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay capped the first podium sweep for Andretti since a 1-2-3-4 finish April 3, 2005 at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Herta led 57 of 75 laps and won after starting from the pole position, a day after Will Power had done the same on the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course.

It was a remarkable turnaround for the team, which had only two podium finishes in the previous 10 races (both third places by Rossi) this season.

Scott Dixon finished 10th for the second consecutive race at Mid-Ohio, shrinking his championship lead by 24 points over Josef Newgarden with three races remaining in the season (an Oct. 2-3 race weekend doubleheader at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and the Oct. 25 season finale at St. Petersburg, Florida).

Here are the IndyCar Mid-Ohio results and points standings from Sunday:

RESULTS

–Click here for the box score from Sunday’s at Mid-Ohio

–Click here for the lap leader summary from Sunday’s race

POINTS

After 11 of a scheduled 14 races, Dixon has a 72-point lead (456-384) over Josef Newgarden (who trailed by 96 points entering the Mid-Ohio doubleheader race weekend).

The rest of the top 10: Pato O’Ward 338, Colton Herta 327, Will Power 306, Graham Rahal 301, Takuma Sato 300, Simon Pagenaud 277, Ryan Hunter-Reay 260, Santino Ferrucci 249.

Click here for the driver points chart from Sunday’s race at Mid-Ohio.

Here’s what the full points standings are through 11 races for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

NEXT: The series will head to an Oct. 2-3 doubleheader race weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course before concluding the season Oct. 25 at St. Petersburg, Florida.