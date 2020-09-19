Adam Cianciarulo (450) and Dylan Ferrandis (250) swept both motos of their divisions Saturday in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship event at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota, significantly impacting the points standings.
After scoring his first career victory Sept. 8 at RedBud, Cianciarulo made it two consecutive victories on his Monster Energy Kawasaki. He won the first moto by 1.7 seconds over Blake Baggett and the second moto by 2.7 seconds over Baggett.
“Man, what a dream come true,” Cianciarulo said. “I really wanted to go 1-1 last round at RedBud and had that silly mistake. Today, we got the job done and made it happen. Two consecutive victories in the 450 Class just feels really good. I just want to keep the ball rolling.”
The rookie @AdamCianciarulo does it, a 1-1 sweep at Millville 🧹 👏 pic.twitter.com/XTLk7ImuQh
With three rounds remaining, Cianciarulo is ranked second in the standings at a 15-point deficit to Zach Osborne, who won three of the first five rounds.
In the 250 standings, Dylan Ferrandis jumped ahead of Jeremy Martin (who won three consecutive events earlier in the season) by three points (257-254).
Ferrandis beat third-ranked RJ Hampshire in the first moto and nipping Martin by 0.4 seconds in the second.
“That was a difficult race in the second moto and the pressure was on,” Ferrandis said. “It was really good for me to have that battle and come out on top in the second moto. The championship is really close and I think that we were able to put on a good show for everyone today. Jeremy [Martin] and I have a good relationship I think and we congratulated each other and talked about the battle after the race.”
NEXT: The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will hold its seventh round Sept. 26 with the Geico Motorcycle WW Ranch National at Jacksonville, Florida.
RESULTS
Thor Spring Creek National (Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, Minnesota)
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (1-1)
- Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (2-2)
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (5-4)
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (8-3)
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (6-5)
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (3-10)
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda (7-6)
- Joey Savatgy, , Suzuki (9-7)
- Max Anstie, United Kingdom, Suzuki (10-8)
- Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (4-16)
450 Class Championship Standings
- Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 235
- Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 220
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 215
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 196
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 194
- Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 190
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 173
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda – 141
- Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha – 134
- Joey Savatgy, Tallahassee, Fla., Suzuki – 122
250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-1)
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (5-2)
- Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki (4-4)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (3-6)
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (9-3)
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (2-11)
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (7-5)
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Honda (12-8)
- Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki (11-9)
- Derek Drake, San Luis Obispo, Calif., KTM (8-12)
250 Class Championship Standings
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 257
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 254
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 202
- Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 194
- Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha – 186
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 164
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 162
- Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki – 140
- Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki – 123
- Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM – 114