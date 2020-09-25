Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SOCHI, Russia — Valtteri Bottas paced both F1 practices Friday for the Russian Grand Prix on Friday as Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton was slowed by damaged tires in the first session.

Bottas turned a fast lap of 1 minute, 33.519 seconds in the second session that bettered Hamilton’s 1:33.786.

Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo was more than a second behind Bottas in third at 1:34.577, followed by the McLaren Racing duo of Carlos Sainz Jr. (1:34.723) and Lando Norris (1:34.847).

CLASSIFICATION – END OF FP2@ValtteriBottas finishes 🔝 of both of Friday's practice sessions@danielricciardo completes a promising day with a strong P3 💪#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ugsj3Q1HNI — Formula 1 (@F1) September 25, 2020

Mercedes drivers have won all six of the races to date in Sochi, with Hamilton taking four of those victories (including the last two).

In the first F1 session at Sochi, Valtteri Bottas set the pace with a time of 1 minute, 34.923 seconds, beating Ricciardo by half a second. Max Verstappen was third quickest in his Red Bull, a further 0.147 back.

Hamilton could only manage 19th fastest after locking up his tires and leaving them with a flat spot. Ferrari again struggled to find pace with Sebastian Vettel ninth and Charles Leclerc 11th.

HISTORY IN SIGHT: Lewis Hamilton aims to tie Michael Schumacher’s record

The first session was briefly red-flagged when Nicholas Latifi crashed his Williams. Carlos Sainz Jr. spun his McLaren backward into a barrier and broke off his rear wing.

Verstappen spun during the second session but avoided damage to his car.

There were mask-wearing fans scattered across the stands for Friday practice.

An estimated 30,000 people are expected to be in attendance across the race weekend, far more than at any race in the pandemic-hit season so far, though Sochi organizers haven’t released final ticket sales figures.

In other news Friday, former Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali was named as the next president and CEO of Formula One. He will take over from Chase Carey in January.