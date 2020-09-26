Points leaders Zach Osborne and Dylan Ferrandis scored clean sweeps Saturday in the GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National, the seventh round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
Osborne finished first in both 450 motos at Jackonsville, Florida, building a 29-point lead with two races remaining in the season.
It was the fourth overall victory this season for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider.
“It’s an unreal feeling to get back on top,” said Osborne, who finished a season-worst 10th in the previous round. “A week ago we were faced with some adversity, but we responded with two moto wins today.
Double 1-1 sweeps today as @zacho_16 wins the second 450 moto at @wwranchnational 🧹🧹 pic.twitter.com/Q8722E7GcR
— Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) September 26, 2020
“This is what makes all of the hard work and tough times we face during the week worth it. I had to fight for that second moto win, Eli [Tomac] was on it, but we dug deep and managed to get the job done.”
Tomac, the three-time defending 450 motocross series champion, finished third overall after a runner-up in the second moto and sixth in the first. Marvin Musquin was second overall after two thirds.
After sweeping to a victory last week, Ferrandis made it four consecutive moto victories in the 250 class Saturday, beating Jett Lawrence and Justin Cooper.
“It’s a great feeling to get another win,” said Ferrandis, who extended his championship lead to 13 points over Jeremy Martin. “Every race and moto is really important. To go 1-1 today is huge and it’s great to show how strong I am when the conditions are tough. My starts were much better overall, so it’s quite a nice feeling to have it pay off with a good overall result.”
NEXT: The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will hold its eighth round Oct. 3 with the WPS/Fly Racing Thunder Valley National at Lakewood, Colorado.
RESULTS
GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National (WW Ranch Motocross Park, Jacksonville, Florida)
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (1-1)
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (3-3)
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (6-2)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (2-7)
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (4-5)
- Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (7-6)
- Max Anstie, United Kingdom, Suzuki (13-4)
- Freddie Noren, Sweden, Suzuki (9-8)
- Joey Savatgy, Tallahassee, Fla., Suzuki (8-9)
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (5-13)
450 Class Championship Standings
- Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 285
- Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 256
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 255
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 233
- Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 219
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 218
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 207
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda – 163
- Joey Savatgy, Tallahassee, Fla., Suzuki – 147
- Max Anstie, United Kingdom, Suzuki – 139
250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-1)
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (4-2)
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (3-3)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (2-5)
- Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (7-4)
- Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki (7-5)
- Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (9-8)
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Honda (8-10)
- Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Honda (10-11)
- Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM (13-9)
250 Class Championship Standings
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 307
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 294
- Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 224
- Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha – 218
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 217
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 204
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 200
- Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki – 165
- Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki – 138
- Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM – 134