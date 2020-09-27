IMSA results, points, stats package after Sunday at Mid-Ohio

By Nate RyanSep 27, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Acura, Corvette and Lexus teams were the winners in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship points standings and results from Sunday’s Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Leading the way for the overall title were the DPi duo of Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves. The Acura No. 7 drivers earned their third consecutive victory for Team Penske, which last won three straight sports car races during the 2007 American Le Mans Series.

Other class winners at the Lexington, Ohio, road course were the No. 3 Corvette C8.R of Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia in GTLM and the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 of Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz in GTD.

Here are the race stats, points and results from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Mid-Ohio:

RESULTS: Click here for the overall finishing order and here for the class breakdown.

POINTS: In the DPi division, the No. 10 Cadillac of Ryan Briscoe and Renger van der Zande lead the points standings. No. 3 Corvette drivers Taylor and Garcia are tops in GTLM.

In GTD, the No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 of Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry leads the points over Telitz and Hawksworth.

STATS PACKAGE FOR MID-OHIO:

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race with its GT divisions Oct. 9-10 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Steve Torrence takes NHRA points lead with Gatornationals victory

NHRA Gainesville Steve Torrence
Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 27, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Two-time defending NHRA Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence took the points lead Sunday in the AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, beating his father, Billy, in the final round at Gainesville Raceway.

Torrence had a 3.809-second run at 322.11 mph to win for the third time this year and 39th overall. He is now on track for another championship despite missing the season opener.

“We’ve got some good momentum and to be in the points lead, it’s a testament to how hard these guys work,” Steve Torrence said after the NHRA Gainesville victory. “We’ve just got to stay focused and concentrate on what the task at hand is, and that’s trying to win a championship. These guys give me an unbelievable race car and you just try not to screw it up.”

Ron Capps won in Funny Car, Alex Laughlin in Pro Stock and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Capps raced to his second win this year and 66th overall, beating Tim Wilkerson with a 3.937 at 323.12 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Laughlin topped Aaron Stanfield with a 7.068 at 204.76 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his first win this season and fourth in his career. Smith rode to his first victory in 2020 and 25th overall, topping Andrew Hines with a 6.843 at 196.99 on an EBR.