Acura, Corvette and Lexus teams were the winners in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship points standings and results from Sunday’s Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Leading the way for the overall title were the DPi duo of Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves. The Acura No. 7 drivers earned their third consecutive victory for Team Penske, which last won three straight sports car races during the 2007 American Le Mans Series.

Other class winners at the Lexington, Ohio, road course were the No. 3 Corvette C8.R of Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia in GTLM and the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 of Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz in GTD.

Here are the race stats, points and results from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Mid-Ohio:

RESULTS: Click here for the overall finishing order and here for the class breakdown.

POINTS: In the DPi division, the No. 10 Cadillac of Ryan Briscoe and Renger van der Zande lead the points standings. No. 3 Corvette drivers Taylor and Garcia are tops in GTLM.

In GTD, the No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 of Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry leads the points over Telitz and Hawksworth.

STATS PACKAGE FOR MID-OHIO:

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

Best sector times

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race with its GT divisions Oct. 9-10 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.