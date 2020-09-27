F1 Lewis Hamilton penalties
YURI KOCHETKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton penalized as teammate Valtteri Bottas wins

Associated PressSep 27, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
SOCHI, Russia — Valtteri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix after his Mercedes teammate and F1 pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton fell from the lead Sunday because of penalties for two practice starts.

The ninth victory of the Finn’s career came in front of the largest crowd of a delayed Formula One season largely devoid of crowds because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After winning the pole Saturday, Hamilton had been looking to match Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins in Formula One but had to settle for third behind Bottas and Max Verstappen. Bottas built a sizeable lead over Verstappen with ease and cruised to his first win since the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton was already under investigation by the stewards when he started the race from pole position. Before the race he twice stopped to perform practice starts at the exit of the pit lane, rather than in the designated area. That eventually earned him two five-second penalties, dropping him as low as 11th at one stage.

“Where’s that in the rule book?” he asked the team, and called the situation “ridiculous.”

Hamilton had asked Mercedes over the radio if he could perform the starts there and was told he could.

It was the second time in three races that a team blunder cost the British driver a shot at victory. Hamilton was leading at the Italian Grand Prix when he was given a penalty for entering the pit lane while it was closed, after a radio message from the team warning him was sent too late.

Hamilton’s championship lead over Bottas was cut to a still-healthy 44 points with seven scheduled races remaining on a calendar heavily modified because of the pandemic.

Bottas, who also claimed the bonus point for fastest lap, said he wanted to “thank my critics” after ending a run of eight races without a win despite having, with Hamilton, by far the fastest car.

He tried to take the lead off Hamilton at the start using the slipstream but braked too late for the second turn, allowing Hamilton to retake first.

Two first-lap crashes brought out the safety car as McLaren’s Carlos Sainz clipped a barrier while trying to rejoin the track from a run-off area and Lance Stroll’s Racing Point span into a barrier after contact with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Russia allowed larger crowds than at any other round of the F1 season to date. Fans wore masks in stands filled to around half of normal capacity. Final attendance figures weren’t immediately available, but Russian media reported around 30,000 spectators were expected over the race weekend.

Zach Osborne, Dylan Ferrandis sweep 7th round of Pro Motocross

By Nate RyanSep 26, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Points leaders Zach Osborne and Dylan Ferrandis scored clean sweeps Saturday in the GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National, the seventh round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Osborne finished first in both 450 motos at Jackonsville, Florida, building a 29-point lead with two races remaining in the season.

It was the fourth overall victory this season for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider.

“It’s an unreal feeling to get back on top,” said Osborne, who finished a season-worst 10th in the previous round. “A week ago we were faced with some adversity, but we responded with two moto wins today.

“This is what makes all of the hard work and tough times we face during the week worth it. I had to fight for that second moto win, Eli [Tomac] was on it, but we dug deep and managed to get the job done.”

Tomac, the three-time defending 450 motocross series champion, finished third overall after a runner-up in the second moto and sixth in the first. Marvin Musquin was second overall after two thirds.

After sweeping to a victory last week, Ferrandis made it four consecutive moto victories in the 250 class Saturday, beating Jett Lawrence and Justin Cooper.

Dylan Ferrandis won his fourth consecutive moto Saturday (Align Media).

“It’s a great feeling to get another win,” said Ferrandis, who extended his championship lead to 13 points over Jeremy Martin. “Every race and moto is really important. To go 1-1 today is huge and it’s great to show how strong I am when the conditions are tough. My starts were much better overall, so it’s quite a nice feeling to have it pay off with a good overall result.”

NEXT: The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will hold its eighth round Oct. 3 with the WPS/Fly Racing Thunder Valley National at Lakewood, Colorado.

RESULTS

GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National (WW Ranch Motocross Park, Jacksonville, Florida)

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (1-1)
  2. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (3-3)
  3. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (6-2)
  4. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (2-7)
  5. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (4-5)
  6. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (7-6)
  7. Max Anstie, United Kingdom, Suzuki (13-4)
  8. Freddie Noren, Sweden, Suzuki (9-8)
  9. Joey Savatgy, Tallahassee, Fla., Suzuki (8-9)
  10. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (5-13)

450 Class Championship Standings

  1. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 285
  2. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 256
  3. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 255
  4. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 233
  5. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 219
  6. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 218
  7. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 207
  8. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda – 163
  9. Joey Savatgy, Tallahassee, Fla., Suzuki – 147
  10. Max Anstie, United Kingdom, Suzuki – 139

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-1)
  2. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (4-2)
  3. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (3-3)
  4. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (2-5)
  5. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (7-4)
  6. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki (7-5)
  7. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (9-8)
  8. Jo Shimoda, Japan, Honda (8-10)
  9. Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Honda (10-11)
  10. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM (13-9)

250 Class Championship Standings

  1. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 307
  2. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 294
  3. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 224
  4. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha – 218
  5. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 217
  6. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 204
  7. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 200
  8. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki – 165
  9. Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki – 138
  10. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM – 134
Supercross champion Eli Tomac finished third overall Saturday (Align Media).