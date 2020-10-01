IndyCar 2021 schedule
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

IndyCar announces its 2021 schedule

By Nate RyanOct 1, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
The NTT IndyCar Series released its 2021 schedule, which will feature 17 races with two doubleheader race weekends.

The season will begin March 7 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, which will be the first of a record nine races shown on NBC (including the Grand Prix of Long Beach moving to the network). The other eight will be on NBCSN.

“We’re really pleased that the current plans provide for one additional race on NBC’s network than we had this year,” Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment, said in a release. “In particular, the season will start with NBC coverage of the St. Petersburg event, a spectacular start for those in attendance and watching from home.”

Among the significant moves:

–Texas Motor Speedway will move ahead of the Indianapolis 500 for the first time with its first doubleheader race weekend on May 1-2.

–The Detroit Grand Prix weekend doubleheader will move from the week after the Indy 500 to June 12-13, and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will hold its race July 4.

–The series will hold its inaugural race in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug. 8 (the first street race added to the schedule since 2013).

–The Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course will play host to two race weekends for the second consecutive year, running Aug. 14 the day before the first NASCAR Cup Series race on the circuit.

Three tracks that originally were on the 2020 slate will drop off the 2021 schedule:

–Richmond Raceway, whose return after a 10-year absence was canceled this season because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic;

–Iowa Speedway, which had played host to IndyCar annually since 2007, including a doubleheader this year;

–Circuit of The Americas, which held its first IndyCar race in 2019 but was forced to cancel this year.

Here are the dates and TV networks for next year’s races (times will be announced at a later date):

IndyCar 2021 schedule

March 7 – Streets of St. Petersburg (NBC)

April 11 – Barber Motorsports Park (NBCSN)

April 18 – Streets of Long Beach (NBC)

May 1-2 – Texas Motor Speedway doubleheader (NBCSN)

May 15 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (NBC)

May 30 – Indianapolis 500 (NBC)

June 12-13 – Detroit Belle Isle GP doubleheader (NBC)

June 20 – Road America (NBCSN)

July 4 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (NBC)

July 11 – Streets of Toronto (NBCSN)

Aug. 8 – Streets of Nashville (NBCSN)

Aug. 14 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway GP 2 (NBCSN)

Aug. 21 – World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (NBCSN)

Sept. 12 – Portland International Raceway (NBC)

Sept. 19 – WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway (NBC)

IndyCar at IMS Friday: How to watch, start times, live streaming info

IndyCar Indianapolis start times
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Nate RyanOct 1, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
With three races remaining in the NTT IndyCar Series season, Scott Dixon has a commanding lead and history on his side entering Friday’s opener of the Harvest GP at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The five-time series champion leads defending champ Josef Newgarden by 72 points.

Since 2014, the points leader with three races left has won the championship in five of the past six years, including Dixon in ’18.

INDYCAR AT IMS THIS WEEKEND: Harvest GP schedule, entry lists

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has led the championship standings following every round after opening 2020 with three consecutive victories. Dixon also led the points by 78 points with three races remaining when he won the title in 2008.

Dixon, Newgarden, Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta, Will Power, Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato are championship eligible.

Anyone outside 108 points of the lead after Indy will be eliminated heading into the Oct. 25 season finale at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Here is the IndyCar Harvest GP at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course schedule for Friday (all times are ET), including details and start times:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway TV schedule for Friday

IndyCar Harvest GP Race 1: 3:30 p.m., USA Network, NBC Sports Gold and streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com); Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for IndyCar on NBCSN this weekend with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

IndyCar Harvest GP, Race 1 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway start times, information

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:53 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 4 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 85 laps (207.35 miles) around Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s a 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course in Indianapolis.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Nine sets primary, five sets alternate (A 10th set of primary tires is available to any car fielding a rookie.) Teams must use one set of primary and one set of alternate tires in the race.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 57 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

QUALIFYING: 6:20 p.m. Thursday (NBC Sports Gold)

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 25 drivers racing this weekend at Indianapolis