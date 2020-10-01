A rookie shall lead them Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, where pole-sitter Rinus VeeKay will take the IndyCar Harvest GP starting lineup to the green flag.
It’s the first career pole in the NTT IndyCar Series for the Ed Carpenter Racing driver, whose No. 21 Dallara-Chevrolet will be starting alongside the No. 1 Dallara-Chevy of Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden.
Colton Herta and Will Power will be in the second row, followed by Marco Andretti, Jack Harvey, Felix Rosenqvist, Alexander Rossi, Max Chilton and Pato O’Ward.
The opening race of the Harvest GP race weekend doubleheader will be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday on the USA Network (with the green flag around 4 p.m.). It’ll mark the first IndyCar race this season at IMS that will have a crowd, and new track owner Roger Penske personally greeted incoming fans Thursday at Gate 1.
Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup for Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course:
1. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 1 minute, 9.6903 seconds (125.992 mph)
2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:10.4706 (124.597)
3. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 1:09.7048 (125.966)
4. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1:10.5686 (124.424)
5. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:09.7140 (125.949)
6. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:10.6234 (124.327)
7. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 1:09.8007 (125.792)
8. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:10.6500 (124.280)
9. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 1:09.8193 (125.759)
10. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 1:10.7290 (124.141)
11. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:09.8830 (125.644)
12. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:10.8953 (123.850)
13. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:09.9872 (125.457)
14. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 1:10.9374 (123.777)
15. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 1:10.0017 (125.431)
16. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 1:10.9588 (123.739)
17. (55) Alex Palou, Honda, 1:10.0323 (125.376)
18. (26) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:10.9630 (123.732)
19. (7) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 1:10.3965 (124.728)
20. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 1:11.0040 (123.661)
21. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 1:10.6224 (124.329)
22. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:11.0488 (123.583)
23. (4) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 1:10.7500 (124.105)
24. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:14.8983 (117.231)
25. (41) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 1:11.7237 (122.420)