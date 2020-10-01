IndyCar starting lineup Friday
Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports Images

IndyCar Friday starting lineup for the Harvest GP at Indianapolis

By Nate RyanOct 1, 2020, 11:30 PM EDT
A rookie shall lead them Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, where pole-sitter Rinus VeeKay will take the IndyCar Harvest GP starting lineup to the green flag.

It’s the first career pole in the NTT IndyCar Series for the Ed Carpenter Racing driver, whose No. 21 Dallara-Chevrolet will be starting alongside the No. 1 Dallara-Chevy of Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden.

Colton Herta and Will Power will be in the second row, followed by Marco Andretti, Jack Harvey, Felix Rosenqvist, Alexander Rossi, Max Chilton and Pato O’Ward.

The opening race of the Harvest GP race weekend doubleheader will be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday on the USA Network (with the green flag around 4 p.m.). It’ll mark the first IndyCar race this season at IMS that will have a crowd, and new track owner Roger Penske personally greeted incoming fans Thursday at Gate 1.

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup for Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course:

1. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 1 minute, 9.6903 seconds (125.992 mph)
2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:10.4706 (124.597)
3. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 1:09.7048 (125.966)
4. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1:10.5686 (124.424)
5. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:09.7140 (125.949)
6. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:10.6234 (124.327)
7. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 1:09.8007 (125.792)
8. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:10.6500 (124.280)
9. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 1:09.8193 (125.759)
10. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 1:10.7290 (124.141)
11. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:09.8830 (125.644)
12. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:10.8953 (123.850)
13. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:09.9872 (125.457)
14. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 1:10.9374 (123.777)
15. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 1:10.0017 (125.431)
16. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 1:10.9588 (123.739)
17. (55) Alex Palou, Honda, 1:10.0323 (125.376)
18. (26) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:10.9630 (123.732)
19. (7) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 1:10.3965 (124.728)
20. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 1:11.0040 (123.661)
21. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 1:10.6224 (124.329)
22. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:11.0488 (123.583)
23. (4) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 1:10.7500 (124.105)
24. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:14.8983 (117.231)
25. (41) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 1:11.7237 (122.420)

Roger Penske personally greets fans as Indy reopens its gates to crowds

Roger Penske greets fans
IMS
By Nate RyanOct 1, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT
A few days before the first Indy 500 run without a crowd, Roger Penske wrote fans a letter to express how much he would miss being unable to greet their arrival at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

On Thursday, the track’s new owner showed them how much he wanted them back by meeting them at the entrance on the first day the Racing Capital of the World’s grandstands were opened to masses this year.

Penske and track president Doug Boles opened Gate 1 at noon and individually thanked a few dozen fans who were part of a socially distanced line to enter for IndyCar Harvest GP practice and qualifying and sports car practice on the IMS road course.

“Race fans are the lifeblood of what we do, and we would not be here this weekend without the loyal fans that have stood by our side,” Penske said in a release. “We have all missed the fans this season, and I wanted to personally thank each and every one of them who waited in line to enter our beautiful facility. It made me proud to see just how excited our fans are to see INDYCAR racing and how much they care about IMS.”

A limited crowd of 10,000 will be allowed each day at IMS this weekend, and those fans will be the first to experience new video boards, concession stands, restrooms and 5G wireless connectivity that are among the multimillion-dollar upgrades since Penske took over the track in January.

Fans will be admitted solely through digital and print-at-home ticketing, receiving updated information through the Realife Tech Fan Hub and COVID Safety Hub on IMS’ mobile app.

The NTT IndyCar Series received more positive news about crowds Thursday when the St. Petersburg, Florida, mayor and city council approved up to 20,000 to attend the Oct. 25 season finale.

Here’s what the scene looked like Thursday at IMS as Penske and Boles greeted fans with fist and elbow bumps:

