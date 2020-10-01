Roger Penske greets fans
IMS

Roger Penske personally greets fans as Indy reopens its gates to crowds

By Nate RyanOct 1, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A few days before the first Indy 500 run without a crowd, Roger Penske wrote fans a letter to express how much he would miss being unable to greet their arrival at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

On Thursday, the track’s new owner showed them how much he wanted them back by meeting them at the entrance on the first day the Racing Capital of the World’s grandstands were opened to masses this year.

Penske and track president Doug Boles opened Gate 1 at noon and individually thanked a few dozen fans who were part of a socially distanced line to enter for IndyCar Harvest GP practice and qualifying and sports car practice on the IMS road course.

“Race fans are the lifeblood of what we do, and we would not be here this weekend without the loyal fans that have stood by our side,” Penske said in a release. “We have all missed the fans this season, and I wanted to personally thank each and every one of them who waited in line to enter our beautiful facility. It made me proud to see just how excited our fans are to see INDYCAR racing and how much they care about IMS.”

A limited crowd of 10,000 will be allowed each day at IMS this weekend, and those fans will be the first to experience new video boards, concession stands, restrooms and 5G wireless connectivity that are among the multimillion-dollar upgrades since Penske took over the track in January.

Fans will be admitted solely through digital and print-at-home ticketing, receiving updated information through the Realife Tech Fan Hub and COVID Safety Hub on IMS’ mobile app.

The NTT IndyCar Series received more positive news about crowds Thursday when the St. Petersburg, Florida, mayor and city council approved up to 20,000 to attend the Oct. 25 season finale.

Here’s what the scene looked like Thursday at IMS as Penske and Boles greeted fans with fist and elbow bumps:

Roger Penske Indy fansRoger Penske Indy fans

Rookie Rinus VeeKay captures first pole position in the IndyCar Series

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Nate RyanOct 1, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rinus VeeKay won the first pole position of his NTT IndyCar Series career Thursday during a Harvest GP qualifying session that featured an interesting twist in the championship race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The Ed Carpenter Racing rookie qualified first with a 1-minute, 9.7442-second lap in his No. 21 Dallara-Chevrolet around the 2.439-mile, 14-turn circuit in unusually cold and late conditions.

“It was tough; I was not very happy with the car (earlier), but Tim (Broyles) and I sat down, and we found some great stuff,” VeeKay, who has a best finish of fourth in 11 races, told NBC Sports pit reporter Kevin Lee. “I put in a good lap, so I’m very happy with that. Finally, finally my first pole.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Harvest GP Race 1 overall I Group 1 results I Group 2 results

FRIDAY’S RACE: What you need to know for watching the Harvest GP

“That would be amazing (to win). We’ll go for the win now, but anything can happen. It’s a crazy track, and everyone is super talented.”

Rinus VeeKay will start on pole alongside two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden, who was fastest in the first qualifying group of the session. The Team Penske driver earned a point in his pursuit of title standings leader Scott Dixon, shaving the five-time champion’s margin to 71 points with three races remaining.

Colton Herta and Will Power will make up the second row.
With qualifying starting at 6:20 p.m. ET as the sun was setting and temperatures dropping into the 50s (the track temperature was 73 degrees when the green fell), drivers struggled with unusual glare and brisk conditions they weren’t accustomed to facing at IMS (after several already went off course during practice).

The complexion of Group 1 changed dramatically when Takuma Sato spun into a gravel trap in Turn 8, bringing out a red flag for the final five minutes of the session. That was before all the drivers (including Dixon) had the chance to make laps on the faster alternate (red) tires.

Newgarden went fastest on the harder black compound, giving him the front-row starting spot.

“That’s the luckiest we’ve been as far as yellow flags go this year,” Newgarden told Lee. “I just wish we’d gotten it in the race, but we’re not going to complain obviously. We were quick on blacks. The car felt awesome right out of the box. Some of the issues we were struggling with in the first practice were completely gone.

“You couldn’t see super well in Turn 13, so we were kind of guessing coming onto this front straightaway. But it made for an interesting session. I don’t know what would have happened on reds. I think we would have been in the fight without a doubt. The car felt so good. I feel pretty confident for the race.”

Dixon will start 12th on the road course where he finished second in the July 4 race.

“That’s just the way it goes sometimes, man,” the Chip Ganassi Racing driver told Lee. “We didn’t do anything wrong. Maybe we should have tried to make the cars better on blacks, but you’re always chasing what it’s going to be for the reds.

“It’s racing, it’s not over until you’ve won the championship. We’ll keep our head down and see how it goes (Friday). We’ll dig deep and see what we get.”

Friday’s Race 1 of the Harvest GP will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by a 2:30 p.m. start Saturday on NBC in Race 2.

Click here for qualifying results for Race 1 of the Harvest GP.