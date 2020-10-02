F1 Honda pulling out
Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Honda announces its withdrawal from Formula One after the 2021 season

Associated PressOct 2, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

TOKYO — Honda will be pulling out from Formula One at the end of the 2021 F1 season as it shifts to a goal of carbon neutrality, the Japanese car manufacturer said Friday about its withdrawal.

Honda is the engine supplier for the Red Bull and AlphaTauri teams. It had resumed competition in F1 in 2015, originally with McLaren, but Honda-powered cars never managed to become regular title challengers in an era dominated by Mercedes.

Red Bull Racing said it was “disappointed” but noted the success of the partnership with contender Max Verstappen scoring Honda’s first victory since 2006 at the 2019 Austrian Grand Prix, followed by three other wins and 13 podium finishes.

Team principal Christian Horner said they respect Honda’s decision “to re-deploy their resources.”

“Their decision presents obvious challenges for us as a team but we have been here before and with our strength in depth we are well prepared and equipped to respond effectively, as we have proven in the past,” Horner said in a statement.

Honda’s exit could cause problems for Red Bull. Verstappen is under contract until 2023 but Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf has reported that he has an exit clause allowing to leave at the end of 2021, ahead of sweeping changes to F1 rules for the 2022 season.

It’s also unclear who could supply Red Bull’s engines from 2022. The team’s previous partnership with Renault ended acrimoniously, while Mercedes and Ferrari may be reluctant to supply a team perceived as a championship rival.

In 2013 when Honda announced its planned return to F1 with McLaren, the hope was they could rekindle the partnership which saw McLaren-Honda win four straight constructors’ titles from 1988 through 1991 with drivers like Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.

Instead, the new Honda V6 turbo engines were underpowered and unreliable. Even with former world champions Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button at the wheel, McLaren didn’t score a single podium finish in three seasons and was often out of the top 10.

A transitional year in 2018 with Toro Rosso was followed by a full Red Bull partnership in 2019 and 2020. Still, the Honda-powered cars have remained off the pace of Mercedes despite an uptick in results.

In its statement, Honda said it could use some F1 technology and know-how to develop future technology.

“In the meantime, as the automobile industry undergoes a once-in-one-hundred-years period of great transformation, Honda has decided to strive for the `realization of carbon neutrality by 2050,”‘ Honda said. “This goal will be pursued as part of Honda’s environmental initiatives which is one of the top priorities of Honda as a mobility manufacturer.

“Toward this end, Honda needs to funnel its corporate resources in research and development into the areas of future power unit and energy technologies, including fuel cell vehicle (FCV) and battery EV (BEV) technologies, which will be the core of carbon-free technologies,” it said.

IndyCar Friday starting lineup for the Harvest GP at Indianapolis

IndyCar starting lineup Friday
Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports Images
By Nate RyanOct 1, 2020, 11:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A rookie shall lead them Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, where pole-sitter Rinus VeeKay will take the IndyCar Harvest GP starting lineup to the green flag.

It’s the first career pole in the NTT IndyCar Series for the Ed Carpenter Racing driver, whose No. 21 Dallara-Chevrolet will be starting alongside the No. 1 Dallara-Chevy of Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden.

Colton Herta and Will Power will be in the second row, followed by Marco Andretti, Jack Harvey, Felix Rosenqvist, Alexander Rossi, Max Chilton and Pato O’Ward.

FRIDAY’S RACEWhat you need to know for watching the Harvest GP

INDYCAR AT IMS THIS WEEKENDHarvest GP scheduleentry lists

The opening race of the Harvest GP race weekend doubleheader will be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday on the USA Network (with the green flag around 4 p.m.). It’ll mark the first IndyCar race this season at IMS that will have a crowd, and new track owner Roger Penske personally greeted incoming fans Thursday at Gate 1.

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup for Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course:

1. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 1 minute, 9.6903 seconds (125.992 mph)
2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:10.4706 (124.597)
3. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 1:09.7048 (125.966)
4. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1:10.5686 (124.424)
5. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:09.7140 (125.949)
6. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:10.6234 (124.327)
7. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 1:09.8007 (125.792)
8. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:10.6500 (124.280)
9. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 1:09.8193 (125.759)
10. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 1:10.7290 (124.141)
11. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:09.8830 (125.644)
12. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:10.8953 (123.850)
13. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:09.9872 (125.457)
14. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 1:10.9374 (123.777)
15. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 1:10.0017 (125.431)
16. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 1:10.9588 (123.739)
17. (55) Alex Palou, Honda, 1:10.0323 (125.376)
18. (26) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:10.9630 (123.732)
19. (7) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 1:10.3965 (124.728)
20. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 1:11.0040 (123.661)
21. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 1:10.6224 (124.329)
22. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:11.0488 (123.583)
23. (4) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 1:10.7500 (124.105)
24. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:14.8983 (117.231)
25. (41) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 1:11.7237 (122.420)