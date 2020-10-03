IndyCar

IndyCar announces a long-term extension with Chevrolet and Honda

By Nate RyanOct 3, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NTT IndyCar Series shored up its engine future Saturday, announcing a multiyear extension to keep Honda and Chevrolet as engine suppliers “well into the end of the decade.”

Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, IndyCar will delay the introduction of a 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 with hybrid technology by a year until 2023. The engine would add an additional 100 horsepower to more than 900.

“To be able to announce a long-term, multiyear extension with our two great partners is phenomenal,” IndyCar president Jay Frye said in a release. “It’s an exciting time in IndyCar with the innovations in the car, the new 2.4-liter engine and hybrid technology.”

SATURDAY’S RACEWhat you need to know for watching the Harvest GP

The news comes on the heels of Honda having reveated Friday that it will exit Formula One after the 2021 season, citing its shift toward achieving carbon neutrality.

IndyCar also is trying to add more engine manufacturers with Ferrari reportedly having shown interest.

Here’s the release from IndyCar:

INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020) – INDYCAR has reached a new, multi-year extension with engine
partners Honda and Chevrolet, taking their partnership well into the end of the decade and providing
stability and innovation for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

“To be able to announce a long-term, multi-year extension with our two great partners is phenomenal,”
INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. “It’s an exciting time in INDYCAR with the innovations in the car, the
new 2.4-liter engine and hybrid technology.”

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the introduction of the 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 with
hybrid technology will be delayed to the year 2023. Working in partnership with Chevrolet and Honda,
the new engine will give the most exciting and competitive racing series in the world an additional 100
horsepower, ultimately producing over 900.

“Honda welcomes this step to the future by INDYCAR, action that mirrors Honda’s efforts to develop and
manufacture high-performance, electrified products that will meet industry challenges and delight our
customers,” said Ted Klaus, president of Honda Performance Development. “At Honda, we race to
develop our people, to innovate technologies and to engage fans. We are proud of our uninterrupted,
27-year leadership in INDYCAR, and look forward to delivering a next-generation Honda 2.4-liter hybrid
power unit with more than 900 horsepower.”

“Chevrolet has enjoyed great success since joining the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2012 with our 2.2-liter,
twin-turbocharged, direct-injected V6 engine,” said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors. “We are
thrilled to be moving forward with INDYCAR because it’s the perfect showcase for our engine
technology, in the only open-wheel racing series in America, a high-tech, growing series that Roger
Penske and his team are absolutely taking to the next level.”

The newly designed powertrain system also will provide a departure from the traditional, manual
handheld starters and will let drivers restart the car quickly should it stall on the track. This will benefit
the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team as it reduces exposure time on track and adds to the fan experience by
potentially reducing the number of caution flags on track, leading to better flow and time of races.

“Fast, loud, and authentic,” Frye said, “along with a history of innovation – that’s our racing roots and
will continue to be the sport’s legacy. This announcement keeps that in mind while celebrating a stable
and bright future.”

The commitment and overall stability of the series will continue to allow INDYCAR future opportunities
for an additional OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to join its mainstay engine partners.

Will Power wins from pole position as IndyCar championship race tightens

By Nate RyanOct 3, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Will Power led wire to wire to win from the pole position Saturday in Race 2 of the Harvest GP at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, where teammate Josef Newgarden pushed the NTT IndyCar Series title battle to the season finale.

Power scored his second victory this year, holding off a furious charge by Colton Herta to win by 0.8932 seconds.

“The tires had gone away, it was a very tough battle,” Power told NBC Sports pit reporter Kevin Lee. “I had to work very hard to keep (Herta) behind. Just so happy to have Verizon and Chevy in victory lane again. We had two Hondas trying to attack us there, but the Chevy had very good power and driveability so over the moon to get another one, especially at this place.”

SATURDAY’S RESULTS: Where everyone finished in Race 2 of the Harvest GP

In leading all 75 laps, Power earned his fourth victory on the 14-turn, 2.349-mile road course and the eighth for Team Penske, which swept the doubleheader race weekend (after Newgarden’s Friday victory) for track owner Roger Penske in raising its IndyCar victory total to 218.

With the 39th victory of his career, the 39-year-old Australian also tied Al Unser for fifth the series’ all-time winners list, three behind Michael Andretti.

“Oh man, when you talk about the names I’m around, it’s just amazing these people (are) absolute legends of the sport,” Power said. “I could never have imagined having my name among such unbelievable, historic drivers. All these guys, I was a huge fan of when I was a kid, and they’re kind of my heroes, so it’s really cool to have my name up there.”

Alexander Rossi finished third (and on the podium for the fourth consecutive race) and was followed by Newgarden, who cut Scott Dixon’s championship lead to 32 points. Pato O’Ward took fifth with Jack Harvey, Graham Rahal, Dixon, Alex Palou and Simon Pagenaud rounding out the top 10.

Dixon started 15th and fought his way to eighth, ensuring the IndyCar championship will be decided in the final race for the 15th consecutive season. Dixon had entered Indianapolis with a 72-point lead two races ago.

The five-time series champion encountered trouble within the first 10 laps as a collision with Ryan Hunter-Reay poked a hole in the left underwing of his No. 9 Dallara-Honda.

Struggling with straight-line speed because of the damage there, Dixon battled to stay in the top 10 and received help from Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist running interference during the first stint.

The IndyCar season will conclude Oct. 25 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, which originally was the season opener until being postponed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The race will be shown at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Dixon can clinch his sixth title by finishing ninth or better in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, regardless of Newgarden’s result.