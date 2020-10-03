The NTT IndyCar Series shored up its engine future Saturday, announcing a multiyear extension to keep Honda and Chevrolet as engine suppliers “well into the end of the decade.”

Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, IndyCar will delay the introduction of a 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 with hybrid technology by a year until 2023. The engine would add an additional 100 horsepower to more than 900.

“To be able to announce a long-term, multiyear extension with our two great partners is phenomenal,” IndyCar president Jay Frye said in a release. “It’s an exciting time in IndyCar with the innovations in the car, the new 2.4-liter engine and hybrid technology.”

SATURDAY’S RACE: What you need to know for watching the Harvest GP

The news comes on the heels of Honda having reveated Friday that it will exit Formula One after the 2021 season, citing its shift toward achieving carbon neutrality.

IndyCar also is trying to add more engine manufacturers with Ferrari reportedly having shown interest.

Here’s the release from IndyCar: