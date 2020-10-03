With his record fifth pole position on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Will Power will lead the IndyCar Harvest GP starting grid to the green flag Saturday.
It’s the fourth pole position this season (second at IMS) for Power, who has 61 in his career (second to Mario Andretti’s record of 67).
Colton Herta will start second on the grid, followed by Alexander Rossi, Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Jack Harvey.
Click here for the starting lineup with tire choices for the 2:30 p.m. ET race on NBC.
SATURDAY’S RACE: What you need to know for watching the Harvest GP
REDS OR BLACKS: Tire choices for Saturday’s Race 2
ENGINE DEAL: Chevrolet, Honda staying long term
Starting ninth on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile layout will be Josef Newgarden, Power’s teammate who won Friday’s Harvest GP Race 1. He is six spots ahead of Dixon, who will start 15th.
By virtue of his victory Friday, the two-time and defending series champion cut Dixon’s championship lead from 72 to 40 points with two races remaining (Saturday and the Oct. 25 season finale at St. Petersburg, Florida).
Dixon essentially will clinch his sixth title by leaving Indianapolis with a 55-point lead on Newgarden. Click here for the clinch scenarios in the championship over the final two races.
The second race of the Harvest GP race weekend doubleheader will be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC.
Really stoked to be on pole again at @IMS. 👊🏁
Tune in on @IndyCaronNBC at 2:30PM ET to watch the race!
// #HarvestGP / #INDYCAR
📷: @mattfraver – IMS Photo pic.twitter.com/GJlXOYdjvi
— Will Power (@12WillPower) October 3, 2020
Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup for Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course:
1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1 minute, 8.9767 seconds
2. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 1:09.1017
3. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:09.2315
4. (55) Alex Palou, Honda, 1:09.1584
5. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 1:09.2477
6. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:09.1755
7. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:09.4216
8. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 1:09.2988
9. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:09.4557
10. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:09.3258
11. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 1:09.4791
12. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:09.3730
13. (26) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:09.5754
14. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 1:09.4057
15. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:09.5824
16. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 1:09.4109
17. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:09.6077
18. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 1:09.6739
19. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:09.9216
20. (7) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 1:09.7761
21. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 1:09.9427
22. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 1:09.9159
23. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 1:09.9531
24. (4) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 1:09.9661
25. (41) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 1:10.1960