Will Power wins from pole position as IndyCar championship race tightens

By Nate RyanOct 3, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
Will Power led wire to wire to win from the pole position Saturday in Race 2 of the Harvest GP at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, where teammate Josef Newgarden pushed the NTT IndyCar Series title battle to the season finale.

Power scored his second victory this year, holding off a furious charge by Colton Herta to win by 0.8932 seconds.

“The tires had gone away, it was a very tough battle,” Power told NBC Sports pit reporter Kevin Lee. “I had to work very hard to keep (Herta) behind. Just so happy to have Verizon and Chevy in victory lane again. We had two Hondas trying to attack us there, but the Chevy had very good power and driveability so over the moon to get another one, especially at this place.”

SATURDAY’S RESULTS: Where everyone finished in Race 2 of the Harvest GP

In leading all 75 laps, Power earned his fourth victory on the 14-turn, 2.349-mile road course and the eighth for Team Penske, which swept the doubleheader race weekend (after Newgarden’s Friday victory) for track owner Roger Penske in raising its IndyCar victory total to 218.

With the 39th victory of his career, the 39-year-old Australian also tied Al Unser for fifth the series’ all-time winners list, three behind Michael Andretti.

“Oh man, when you talk about the names I’m around, it’s just amazing these people (are) absolute legends of the sport,” Power said. “I could never have imagined having my name among such unbelievable, historic drivers. All these guys, I was a huge fan of when I was a kid, and they’re kind of my heroes, so it’s really cool to have my name up there.”

Alexander Rossi finished third (and on the podium for the fourth consecutive race) and was followed by Newgarden, who cut Scott Dixon’s championship lead to 32 points. Pato O’Ward took fifth with Jack Harvey, Graham Rahal, Dixon, Alex Palou and Simon Pagenaud rounding out the top 10.

Dixon started 15th and fought his way to eighth, ensuring the IndyCar championship will be decided in the final race for the 15th consecutive season. Dixon had entered Indianapolis with a 72-point lead two races ago.

The five-time series champion encountered trouble within the first 10 laps as a collision with Ryan Hunter-Reay poked a hole in the left underwing of his No. 9 Dallara-Honda.

Struggling with straight-line speed because of the damage there, Dixon battled to stay in the top 10 and received help from Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist running interference during the first stint.

The IndyCar season will conclude Oct. 25 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, which originally was the season opener until being postponed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The race will be shown at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Dixon can clinch his sixth title by finishing ninth or better in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, regardless of Newgarden’s result.

IndyCar Saturday starting lineup for Harvest GP Race 2 at Indianapolis

IndyCar Harvest GP starting grid
Chris Owens/IndyCar
By Nate RyanOct 3, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
With his record fifth pole position on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Will Power will lead the IndyCar Harvest GP starting grid to the green flag Saturday.

It’s the fourth pole position this season (second at IMS) for Power, who has 61 in his career (second to Mario Andretti’s record of 67).

Colton Herta will start second on the grid, followed by Alexander Rossi, Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Jack Harvey.

Click here for the starting lineup with tire choices for the 2:30 p.m. ET race on NBC.

Starting ninth on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile layout will be Josef Newgarden, Power’s teammate who won Friday’s Harvest GP Race 1. He is six spots ahead of Dixon, who will start 15th.

By virtue of his victory Friday, the two-time and defending series champion cut Dixon’s championship lead from 72 to 40 points with two races remaining (Saturday and the Oct. 25 season finale at St. Petersburg, Florida).

Dixon essentially will clinch his sixth title by leaving Indianapolis with a 55-point lead on Newgarden. Click here for the clinch scenarios in the championship over the final two races.

The second race of the Harvest GP race weekend doubleheader will be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC.

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup for Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course:

1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1 minute, 8.9767 seconds
2. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 1:09.1017
3. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:09.2315
4. (55) Alex Palou, Honda, 1:09.1584
5. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 1:09.2477
6. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:09.1755
7. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:09.4216
8. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 1:09.2988
9. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:09.4557
10. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:09.3258
11. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 1:09.4791
12. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:09.3730
13. (26) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:09.5754
14. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 1:09.4057
15. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:09.5824
16. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 1:09.4109
17. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:09.6077
18. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 1:09.6739
19. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:09.9216
20. (7) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 1:09.7761
21. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 1:09.9427
22. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 1:09.9159
23. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 1:09.9531
24. (4) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 1:09.9661
25. (41) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 1:10.1960