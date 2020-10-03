Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Power led wire to wire to win from the pole position Saturday in Race 2 of the Harvest GP at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, where teammate Josef Newgarden pushed the NTT IndyCar Series title battle to the season finale.

Power scored his second victory this year, holding off a furious charge by Colton Herta to win by 0.8932 seconds.

“The tires had gone away, it was a very tough battle,” Power told NBC Sports pit reporter Kevin Lee. “I had to work very hard to keep (Herta) behind. Just so happy to have Verizon and Chevy in victory lane again. We had two Hondas trying to attack us there, but the Chevy had very good power and driveability so over the moon to get another one, especially at this place.”

In leading all 75 laps, Power earned his fourth victory on the 14-turn, 2.349-mile road course and the eighth for Team Penske, which swept the doubleheader race weekend (after Newgarden’s Friday victory) for track owner Roger Penske in raising its IndyCar victory total to 218.

With the 39th victory of his career, the 39-year-old Australian also tied Al Unser for fifth the series’ all-time winners list, three behind Michael Andretti.

“Oh man, when you talk about the names I’m around, it’s just amazing these people (are) absolute legends of the sport,” Power said. “I could never have imagined having my name among such unbelievable, historic drivers. All these guys, I was a huge fan of when I was a kid, and they’re kind of my heroes, so it’s really cool to have my name up there.”

Alexander Rossi finished third (and on the podium for the fourth consecutive race) and was followed by Newgarden, who cut Scott Dixon’s championship lead to 32 points. Pato O’Ward took fifth with Jack Harvey, Graham Rahal, Dixon, Alex Palou and Simon Pagenaud rounding out the top 10.

Dixon started 15th and fought his way to eighth, ensuring the IndyCar championship will be decided in the final race for the 15th consecutive season. Dixon had entered Indianapolis with a 72-point lead two races ago.

The five-time series champion encountered trouble within the first 10 laps as a collision with Ryan Hunter-Reay poked a hole in the left underwing of his No. 9 Dallara-Honda.

Struggling with straight-line speed because of the damage there, Dixon battled to stay in the top 10 and received help from Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist running interference during the first stint.

The IndyCar season will conclude Oct. 25 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, which originally was the season opener until being postponed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The race will be shown at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Dixon can clinch his sixth title by finishing ninth or better in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, regardless of Newgarden’s result.