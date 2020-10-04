Kalitta won for the fourth time at the St. Louis-area track, beating Torrence, the two-time defending Top Fuel series champion, in the final round with a 3.690-second run at 322.58 mph. Kalitta has two victories this year and 49 overall.
“We needed to get some momentum going and this is going to do a lot for us,” Kalitta said. “The conditions were real good, and my guys had the car running well today.
Earlier in the event Sunday, Leah Pruett was able to walk away from a wicked crash during Top Fuel eliminations.
“The next thing I knew, I’m sky high like I”m flying,” Pruett said. “I knew this wasn’t going to be good. I prayed and hung on (when the dragster) slammed back down. I’m so thankful for all the safety ever implemented for me to be able to walk away.”
There are three more events in the readjusted 2020 NHRA schedule, which was disrupted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic: Dallas (Oct. 18), Houston (Oct. 23) and Las Vegas (Nov. 1).
The season also is concluding without the traditional Countdown to the Championship playoff format points reset.
Defending champion Eli Tomac wins home-state Pro Motocross national
Tomac finished third in the first moto and won the second while Cianciarulo won the first and finished third in the second. The tiebreaker went to the second moto winner.
“Such a cool day here in Colorado,” Tomac said in a release after his second victory this season and the 25th of his career. “So glad we were able to get back here this season. I finally had a race where I felt like myself.
“In the first moto I was out of touch (from the leaders) early on, but in the second moto I was much closer to the front. I had a bit of a clutch hang up, but it fixed itself. We really needed this. I’ve kind of been searching lately, so it feels good to have a day like this and get back on top.”
In the championship battle, Cianciarulo gained five points and trails by 24 points to Zach Osborne entering the Oct. 10 season finale in Southern California.
“In the first moto I got slammed by another rider in the second turn and my foot got jammed really bad. The more I went the more I could feel it,” Osborne said after finishing third at Lakewood. “I got it massaged before the second moto and then adrenaline carried me from there.
“I had a midrace lull there in the second moto but was able to finish strong and get a good result. I wasn’t in my comfort zone today so I did a little bit of point racing. We’ll look forward to next week.”
In the 250 class, Justin Cooper won the overall with a second and first in the motos.
Points leader Dylan Ferrnadis won the first moto and placed second overall. He leads by 18 points over Jeremy Martin entering the finale.
“I was in a bad position (in the second moto),” Ferrandis said. “I wanted to get as many points as possible, so I rode as hard as I could.
“I got a bad start and then I got caught up in an incident. There was nothing I could do. I just put my head down and gave it my all. We still were able to get on the podium so that’s good for the championship.”
NEXT: The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will conclude its season Oct. 10 with the The MX vs ATV Fox Raceway National at Fox Raceway in Pala, just outside of San Diego. Live coverage of the second motos will begin at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
RESULTS
WPS/FLY Racing Thunder Valley National (Thunder Valley Motocross Park – Lakewood, Colorado)
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (3-1)
Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (1-3)