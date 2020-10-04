NHRA Gateway Doug Kalitta
Doug Kalitta closes NHRA Top Fuel points gap with Gateway victory

Associated PressOct 4, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
MADISON, Ill. — Doug Kalitta won the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway to move within two points of Top Fuel leader Steve Torrence.

Kalitta won for the fourth time at the St. Louis-area track, beating Torrence, the two-time defending Top Fuel series champion, in the final round with a 3.690-second run at 322.58 mph. Kalitta has two victories this year and 49 overall.

“We needed to get some momentum going and this is going to do a lot for us,” Kalitta said. “The conditions were real good, and my guys had the car running well today.

“We’re all counting points and figuring out what we can do to get ahead, but the only place you can do it is on the starting line. We’re really looking forward to these next three races.”

Tommy Johnson won in Funny Car for Don Schumacher Racing’s 11th straight class victory.

He edged Matt Hagan with a 3.884 at 326.88 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for his second win of the year and 21st overall.

The Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle racers were unable to finish Sunday because of cold temperatures and wind direction.

Earlier in the event Sunday, Leah Pruett was able to walk away from a wicked crash during Top Fuel eliminations.

“The next thing I knew, I’m sky high like I”m flying,” Pruett said. “I knew this wasn’t going to be good. I prayed and hung on (when the dragster) slammed back down. I’m so thankful for all the safety ever implemented for me to be able to walk away.”

With the NHRA Gateway victory, Doug Kalitta is setting up a close battle with Steve Torrence down the stretch in Top Fuel.

There are three more events in the readjusted 2020 NHRA schedule, which was disrupted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic: Dallas (Oct. 18), Houston (Oct. 23) and Las Vegas (Nov. 1).

The season also is concluding without the traditional Countdown to the Championship playoff format points reset.

Defending champion Eli Tomac wins home-state Pro Motocross national

By Nate RyanOct 4, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Eli Tomac nipped Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Adam Cianciarulo to win the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship 450 division at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.

Tomac, the reigning Supercross champion and three-time defending 450 motocross champion from Cortez, Colorado, won’t be defending his title after a disappointing season, but Saturday’s victory provided a lift.

Tomac finished third in the first moto and won the second while Cianciarulo won the first and finished third in the second. The tiebreaker went to the second moto winner.

“Such a cool day here in Colorado,” Tomac said in a release after his second victory this season and the 25th of his career. “So glad we were able to get back here this season. I finally had a race where I felt like myself.

“In the first moto I was out of touch (from the leaders) early on, but in the second moto I was much closer to the front. I had a bit of a clutch hang up, but it fixed itself. We really needed this. I’ve kind of been searching lately, so it feels good to have a day like this and get back on top.”

In the championship battle, Cianciarulo gained five points and trails by 24 points to Zach Osborne entering the Oct. 10 season finale in Southern California.

“In the first moto I got slammed by another rider in the second turn and my foot got jammed really bad. The more I went the more I could feel it,” Osborne said after finishing third at Lakewood. “I got it massaged before the second moto and then adrenaline carried me from there.

“I had a midrace lull there in the second moto but was able to finish strong and get a good result. I wasn’t in my comfort zone today so I did a little bit of point racing. We’ll look forward to next week.”

250 winner Justin Cooper (Align Media)

In the 250 class, Justin Cooper won the overall with a second and first in the motos.

Points leader Dylan Ferrnadis won the first moto and placed second overall. He leads by 18 points over Jeremy Martin entering the finale.

“I was in a bad position (in the second moto),” Ferrandis said. “I wanted to get as many points as possible, so I rode as hard as I could.

“I got a bad start and then I got caught up in an incident. There was nothing I could do. I just put my head down and gave it my all. We still were able to get on the podium so that’s good for the championship.”

NEXT: The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will conclude its season Oct. 10 with the The MX vs ATV Fox Raceway National at Fox Raceway in Pala, just outside of San Diego. Live coverage of the second motos will begin at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

RESULTS

WPS/FLY Racing Thunder Valley National (Thunder Valley Motocross Park – Lakewood, Colorado)

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (3-1)
  2. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (1-3)
  3. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (4-2)
  4. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (2-5)Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (6-2)
  5. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda (7-4)
  6. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (6-8)
  7. Max Anstie, England, Suzuki (9-6)
  8. Benny Bloss, Oak Grove, Mo., Husqvarna (14-7)
  9. Justin Bogle, Cushing, Okla., KTM (12-9)
  10. Jake Masterpool, Paradise, Texas, Husqvarna (13-10)

450 Class Championship Standings

  1. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 325
  2. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 301
  3. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 283
  4. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 278
  5. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 245
  6. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 234
  7. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 232
  8. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda – 195
  9. Max Anstie, England, Suzuki – 166
  10. Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Suzuki – 147

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (2-1)
  2. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-3)
  3. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (4-2)
  4. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (3-5)
  5. Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (5-4)
  6. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (6-6)
  7. Jo Shimoda, Japan, Honda (7-8)
  8. Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki (8-9)
  9. Jarrett Frye, Mechanicsville, Md., Yamaha (9-10)
  10. Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Honda (13-11)

250 Class Championship Standings

  1. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 352
  2. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 334
  3. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha – 254
  4. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 251
  5. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 242
  6. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 230
  7. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 217
  8. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki – 165
  9. Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki – 163
  10. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM – 148
