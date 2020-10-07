Andretti Autosport starting LMP3 program with Jarett Andretti

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andretti Autosport announced Wednesday it will enter the 2021 IMSA Prototype Challenge in the LMP3 class with Jarett Andretti as its driver.

Jarrett Andretti is the son of the late John Andretti.

The third-generation driver will drive a Ligier JS P320 after racing a GT4 for Andretti Autosport.

“To say I’m excited to be joining IMSA and the Prototype Challenge for 2021 would be an understatement!” Andretti said in a press release. “In December of last year, Dad and I had many discussions about series we should grow into for 2021 and he felt strongly about the LMP3 cars and that it would be great for my development as well as our sponsors. We set that goal to move to prototype racing and have been lucky to have a great partner, Gallant, join the team this year as an associate and then grow into a primary sponsor for 2021 and beyond.”

The IMSA Prototype Challenge is made up of six races that are one hour, 45 minutes in length.

“We are very happy to have Jarett join the IMSA Prototype Challenge for 2021,” Michael Andretti, the team’s Chairman and CEO, said in a press release. “He has shown impressive talent with the GT4 series and we can’t wait to see what he can do in the LMP3 cars.”

The team’s primary sponsor will be Gallant, which was an associate sponsor of Andretti Autosport’s GT4 program in 2020. Gallant is a UK-based commercial mechanical and plumbing company that specializes in HVAC, plumbing, security systems and data cabling.

