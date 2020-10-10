Racing world reacts to death of driver Laura Salvo during rally in Portugal

By Nate Ryan
Female rally driver's death
Laura Salvo
The racing world remembered a female rally driver’s death Saturday. Laura Salvo was killed in a crash, reportedly after striking a tree during a race at the Rally Vidreiro Centro in Portugal.

The 21-year-old Spaniard was co-driving with Miguel Socias in a Peugeot. The Associated Press reported she died on site after being attended to by medics before a medical helicopter arrived.

The race was canceled after the wreck.

The W Series, Formula One driver Carlos Sainz (and his Dakar Rally-winning father), NBA champion Pau Gasol and Peugeot were among those who posted reactions to her death on Twitter.