The racing world remembered a female rally driver’s death Saturday. Laura Salvo was killed in a crash, reportedly after striking a tree during a race at the Rally Vidreiro Centro in Portugal.

The 21-year-old Spaniard was co-driving with Miguel Socias in a Peugeot. The Associated Press reported she died on site after being attended to by medics before a medical helicopter arrived.

The race was canceled after the wreck.

The W Series, Formula One driver Carlos Sainz (and his Dakar Rally-winning father), NBA champion Pau Gasol and Peugeot were among those who posted reactions to her death on Twitter.

We are saddened to hear the news that Spanish rally car co-driver Laura Salvo has died in a crash at the Rally Vidreiro in Portugal. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. RIP, Laura. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FBKyRlrjWQ — W Series (@WSeriesRacing) October 10, 2020

Muy consternado por la noticia del fallecimiento de la copiloto Laura Salvo durante el Rally Vidreiro en Portugal. Todo mi apoyo y cariño a sus familiares y amigos.

D.E.P Laura

–#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/iDcQokcihU — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) October 10, 2020

Hoy es un día muy triste para el mundo de los rallyes, por el accidente y el fallecimiento de Laura Salvo. Quiero mandar un fuerte abrazo a su familia y amigos!! D.E.P pic.twitter.com/xvVveYOAHu — Carlos Sainz (@CSainz_oficial) October 10, 2020

Siento mucho el fallecimiento de la copiloto Laura Salvo en el Rally Vidreiro en Portugal. Mis sinceras condolencias a sus familiares y amig@s. Todo mi apoyo en estos momentos tan difíciles 🙏 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 10, 2020

Peugeot Sport wishes to express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of codriver Laura Salvo, who died this morning following an accident at Rally Vidreio Centro in Portugal. https://t.co/xryXrO29ju — Peugeot Sport (@peugeotsport) October 10, 2020