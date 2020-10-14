Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The longest race of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season since the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in January will draw many big names to the entry list at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this weekend as teams expand their lineups for Saturday’s 10-hour Petit Le Mans.

Team Penske’s DPi teams will have Indianapolis 500 winners Alexander Rossi and Simon Pagenaud back in the mix. Rossi will join the division’s hottest team, joining the duo of Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor on the No. 7 Acura that has won three consecutive races. Pagenaud will be paired with defending series champions Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya on the No. 6 Acura. Petit will mark the first IMSA starts for Rossi and Pagenaud since the Rolex 24.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy 500 winner and 2012 IndyCar Series champion, will return to the No. 55 Mazda, joining Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell for the third time this season.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see who is entered in the Petit Le Mans

Other third drivers in DPi entries:

–Loic Duval with Tristan Vautier (who replaced Joao Barbosa for the remainder of the season last week) and Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 5 Cadillac of Mustang Sampling Racing / JDC-Miller MotorSports;

–Filipe Albuquerque with Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing.

–Olivier Pia with Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez in the No. 77 Mazda.

Points leaders Renger van der Zande and Ryan Briscoe will tackle the 10-hour race in the No. 10 Cadillac of Wayne Taylor Racing without a third driver.

In the GTLM category, IndyCar winner Colton Herta will return to the BMW Team RLL (which he has driven for at the Rolex 24 and other endurance events).

There are 31 cars entered in the Petit Le Mans across four classes: eight in DPi, four in LPM2, six in GTLM, 13 in GTD.

This will mark the second race in six weeks at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, which also played host to a six-hour race Sept. 6 with IMSA.

Saturday’s coverage of the Petit Le Mans will begin from 12:30-6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and concluding from 9:30-11 on NBCSN.