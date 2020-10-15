Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nine-time champion Valentino Rossi will miss the MotoGP race Sunday as “The Doctor” has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Monster Energy Yamaha rider announced via social media that he learned Thursday afternoon that he had contracted the virus after waking up with soreness and a slight fever. Rossi said he was tested twice, coming up negative on a quick PCR test before the second result Thursday afternoon was positive.

MotoGP will be racing in consecutive weeks at MotorLand Aragon in Spain, and the Italian star expects he could miss both races.

“I am so disappointed I will have to miss the race at Aragon,” Rossi wrote. “I’d like to be optimistic and confident, but I expect the second round at Aragon (on Oct. 25) to be a “no go” for me as well. I am sad and angry because I did my best to respect the protocol, and although the test I had on Tuesday was negative, I self-isolated since my arrival from Le Mans.

“Anyway, this is the way it is, and I can’t do anything to change the situation. I will now follow the medical advice, and I just hope I will be feeling well soon.”

Rossi, 41, was coming off a rough race at Le Mans, France, where he crashed on the opening lap.

He has one podium in nine races this season for Yamaha and announced last month he will be moving to Petrona Yamaha SRT next season.