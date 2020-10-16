Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Acura Team Penske will lead the starting lineup to the green flag for Saturday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Dane Cameron, who is paired with Juan Pablo Montoya and IndyCar teammate Simon Pagenaud in the No. 6 DPi entry, captured the pole position for the 10-hour race Friday.

It’s the fourth consecutive pole position for Penske, which has won the past three IMSA events with its No. 7 Acura ARX-05 of Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor (who have been joined this weekend by Alexander Rossi).

Cameron edged Taylor by 0.094 seconds with a record lap of 1 minute, 8.412 seconds around the 12-turn, 2.54-mile road course in Braselton, Georgia.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the Petit Le Mans grid l Click here for the lineup by car number

PETIT LE MANS: How to watch the 10-hour race Saturday

“I told the engineers, ‘Let’s really put the thing on the limit this time and see,’” Cameron said. “I’m happy with what we ended up with, happy to get pole after missing out here the last time we showed up and the last couple of years here at Petit.”

Among other classes:

–Patrick Kelly put the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA on the pole position in LMP2.

–Antonio Garcia scored the third consecutive GTLM pole position for Corvette Racing’s No. 3 C8.R (which was on pole the past two races with teammate Jordan Taylor).

–Shinya Michimi qualified for his first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship pole, putting the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3 first in qualifying.

The 31-car lineup for the Petit Le Mans will take the green flag at 12:40 p.m. ET Saturday at Road Atlanta.

The 10-hour race will be broadcast from 12:30-6:30 p.m. on NBCSN; 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com; and 9:30-11 p.m. on NBCSN.

Click here for the starting lineup for the Petit Le Mans.