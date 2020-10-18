Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ENNIS, Texas — Steve Torrence powered past father Billy Torrence in the Top Final final Sunday on their home track in the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals.

Points leader Steve Torrence won for the second time in three years at the Texas Motorplex, finishing in 3.716 seconds at 328.78 mph in the final. The two-time defending series champion has four victories this year and 40 overall.

“Going into the final, you’re racing your dad, and that car is bad to the bone,” he said. “He’s done a great job driving, and I didn’t know what was going to happen. You’re worried about getting there first, and it was just an unbelievable weekend for our team. To represent Texas and put both cars in the final round, you can’t have a better weekend than that.”

Jack Beckman won in Funny Car, Matt Hartford in Pro Stock and Jerry Savoie in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the ninth of 11 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Beckman extended Don Schumacher Racing’s class winning streak to 12, racing to his third victory of the year and 33rd overall. He beat Matt Hagan in the final with a 3.908 at 328.46 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Hartford won for the first time this year and third overall, topping Greg Anderson with a 6.625 at 206.39 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Savoie won for the first time since the event last year. He had a 6.910 at 191.16 on a Suzuki to edge Joey Gladstone.

On Saturday, the NHRA wrapped up its delayed Midwest Nationals (which had two classes delayed from two weeks ago at Madison, Illinois) on the same track. Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) earned victories at Texas Motorplex.