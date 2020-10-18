Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ENNIS, Texas — Erica Enders regained the Pro Stock points lead Saturday, beating Jason Line in the final round of the rain-delayed Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals at the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex.

The defending season champion raced to her third victory of the season and 28th overall, finishing in 6.572 seconds at 208.49 mph in her Camaro in the finale.

It marked the completion of an event whose final rounds in two classes were postponed two weeks ago in Madison, Illinois, because of cold temperatures and wind direction.

“That was really huge,” Enders said. “When it’s all on the line and our backs are against the wall, my guys perform every time, and I can’t speak highly enough of them. We got it done today, but tomorrow is a new day.

WATCH Erica Enders race to the Wally in the conclusion of the delayed @OfficialMopar Express Lane #MidwestNats presented by @Pennzoil! She’ll try to make it two wins in one weekend today at the @AAATexas #FallNats at @txmplex! Eliminations start at 2p ET on @FS1. #NHRAonFOX pic.twitter.com/dF6V6o2a2h — #NHRA (@NHRA) October 18, 2020

“This is a big step in the right direction and by no means is it anywhere close to over, but I’m excited to be in the (points) lead.”

Pro Stock Motorcycle points leader Matt Smith had a 6.775 at 200.50 to beat teammate Scotty Pollacheck in the final round of the Midwest Nationals. Smith has two victories this season and 26 overall.

In qualifying for the FallNationals, Steve Torrence took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel, Matt Hagan in Funny Car, Deric Kramer in Pro Stock, and Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Torrence, the points leader, had a 3.662 at 327.51. Hagan, also atop the standings, ran a 3.860 at 328.54 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.