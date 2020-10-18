Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cadillac, Porsche and Ferrari teams were the winners in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship points standings and results from Saturday’s Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10 Cadillac of Renger van der Zande, Ryan Briscoe and Scott Dixon captured the overall title in DPi after Pipo Derani and Ricky Taylor spun while racing for the lead with just over 10 minutes remaining in the 10-hour race.

Other class winners at the Braselton, Georgia, road course were the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki and Matt Campbell in GTLM; the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 of Jeff Westphal, Alessandro Balzan and Cooper MacNeil in GTD; and the No. 8 ORECA LMP2 07 of John Farano, Mikkel Jensen and Job van Uitert in LMP2.

Here are the race stats, points and results from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Petit Le Mans at Michelin Road Atlanta:

RESULTS: Click here for the overall finishing order and here for the class breakdown.

POINTS: In the DPi division, the No. 10 Cadillac of Ryan Briscoe and Renger van der Zande is first in the standings by 8 points over the No. 7 Acura of Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves with two races remaining. No. 3 Corvette drivers Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia are first in GTLM.

In GTD, the top two drivers are from the No. 14 Lexus of AIM Vasser Sullivan with Aaron Telitz two points ahead of teammate Jack Hawksworth.

STATS PACKAGE FOR PETIT LE MANS:

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

Stint analysis

Best sector times

Race distance and speed average

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race Nov. 1 at WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca (4 p.m. ET, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold).