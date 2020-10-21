Nico Rosberg, the 2016 Formula One champion, announced the formation of a team in Extreme E, the environmentally conscious series that will race 550-horsepower electric SUVs next year.

Rosberg Xtreme Racing will compete against a team (X44) started by former Mercedes-AMG Petronas teammate Lewis Hamilton, the six-time F1 champion who announced last month that he will field an entry in the series.

Rosberg has been an active investor in sustainability startups since retiring from F1 four years ago after his title. He also was an early investor and shareholder in Formula E, which was started by Extreme E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag.

“We are thrilled to unveil Rosberg Xtreme Racing as the latest addition to Extreme E,” Rosberg said in a release. “The series represents an amazing opportunity to not only drive awareness but also inspire action in the fight against climate change – the single biggest threat to our planet today. Since retiring from F1, I have dedicated my career to sustainable technologies so to be able to combine these endeavors with my passion for racing is incredibly fulfilling.”

The series will consist of nine teams (also including Chip Ganassi Racing and Andretti Autosport), and each will have a male and female driver who will trade stints in the events.

