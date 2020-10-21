Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SILVERSTONE, England — Formula One driver Lance Stroll said he intends to race at the Portuguese Grand Prix this week after finishing a period of self-isolation following a positive test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Stroll, who drives for Racing Point, pulled out of the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring a day before the Oct. 11 race because he felt unwell and said Wednesday he later tested positive for COVID-19.

Stroll said he tested negative in F1’s mandatory testing before every race weekend after arriving at the Nurburgring.

After Friday practice, he awoke with an upset stomach Saturday, Oct. 10 and didn’t return to the car. Following FIA protocol, Stroll said he didn’t re-enter the paddock and stayed in a motorhome until flying home Sunday morning. He took a test that night that came back positive Oct. 12

In a post on Instagram and Twitter, Stroll said he is feeling “100%” after spending 10 days at home in self-isolation with mild symptoms. He returned a negative test on Monday.

“I feel in great shape,” the Canadian driver wrote, “and I can’t wait to be back with the team and to race in Portugal.”

Stroll, who was replaced by Nico Hülkenberg at the Eifel GP, is in ninth place in the drivers’ standings on 57 points.

Hulkenberg also replaced Stroll’s teammate, Sergio Perez, when he tested positive for COVID-19 two months ago. Perez missed two races at Silverstone because of his positive test.

The first practice at Algarve is Friday.