There are 24 cars entered in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg as Scott McLaughlin makes his NTT IndyCar Series debut Sunday in the No. 3 Dallara-Chevrolet with Team Penske, fresh off his latest Supercars championship.

The focus will be on championship contenders Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden. Seeking his sixth championship, Dixon will bring a 32-point lead into the race, and the Chip Ganassi Racing driver can win the title with a ninth place or better, regardless of Newgarden’s finish.

In the most recent IndyCar race at St. Pete on March 10, 2019, Newgarden won for the first time at the circuit as Dixon finished second for the fourth time in the race.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for who will be racing in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

After missing the Harvest Grand Prix on Oct. 2-3 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Oliver Askew will return to the No. 7 Dallara-Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren SP Motorsports. Askew was declared fit to race by the IndyCar medical team.

START TIMES AND TV INFO FOR INDYCAR AT FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG (all times ET):

Saturday

—IndyCar practice: 10:55 a.m., NBC Sports Gold

—IndyCar qualifying: 3:05 p.m., NBC Sports Gold

Sunday

—Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete: 2:30 p.m (green flag, 2:32 p.m.)., NBC (streaming on NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com), NBC Sports Gold