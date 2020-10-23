Kyle Larson announced Friday that he will be closing his Kyle Larson Racing sprint car team that fields Carson Macedo full time in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Series.

Kyle Larson Racing started in 2013 as a partnership with NASCAR veteran Justin Marks (who will move into Cup Series ownership next season). Larson became the sole owner two years ago.

NASCAR announced Larson’s reinstatement Monday for next year, making it likely that he will return to the Cup Series in 2021.

KLR will run through the end of the Outlaws season, which will conclude with the Nov. 6-7 races at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Macedo was the 2019 rookie of the year and had five victories with the team. In a note posted on Twitter, he said he would be announcing his 2021 plans soon.

In a statement distributed through the World of Outlaws, Larson said:

“We have made the very tough decision to close Kyle Larson Racing (KLR) upon the conclusion of the 2020 season. It has been a difficult year for everyone amid COVID-19, which is one of a handful of factors that led to this choice.

“My commitment to sprint car racing, and grassroots racing as a whole, remains as strong as ever. Owning a World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series team brought me great satisfaction. It was a thrill to compete as an owner, and I am blessed and honored to have had the opportunity.

“As sad as this moment is, we’re thankful of the support of so many great partners. All were crucial in allowing us to finish the season with our driver, Carson Macedo, and the entire No. 2 team.

“I always told myself that if I ever got the chance to own a sprint car team, I wanted to give someone an opportunity like I had. I saw that in Carson – a California kid just like me who loves dirt racing and drives hard every single night. We’re incredibly proud of Carson and everything he’s accomplished while racing for KLR, and we wish him all the best as he continues his career.

“You can’t win races without a stellar crew behind you, so a big thank you goes to Joe Gaerte, Trey Bowman and Patrick Dudzinski for the tireless work they’ve put in day after day. I know what a grind the schedule can be, and our guys are some of the best in the business.

“Getting into team ownership didn’t just happen. There is a long list of great people and partners who made all of this possible. First is Justin Marks, as we both shared a passion for winged sprint car racing. Justin pulled me into team ownership in 2013 as a partner with Larson Marks Racing. LMR turned into KLR in 2018, and our World of Outlaws team wouldn’t have been possible without great sponsors in Tarlton and Son Inc., Complete Parts & Equipment Solutions, GoPro Motorplex and Lucas Oil. Many other partners helped along the way, including Durst, Weld Wheels, SRI Performance, Allstar Performance and Howard Johnson Lima (Ohio).

“Additionally, I want to thank the World of Outlaws for everything they do. It truly is the Greatest Show on Dirt. I will always be a huge supporter of the tour, and I thank them for allowing me to be a part of their series, both as an owner and as a driver. While I will no longer be an owner in the series, I will continue to be out there racing whenever I can in the No. 57 car for Silva Motorsports.

“Lastly, I want to thank the race fans for your unwavering support of Carson, our KLR No. 2 car and me. Competing in the World of Outlaws is such a rewarding experience because of the enthusiasm you have for the sport and its personalities. It’s something myself and my family have always appreciated and will never take for granted.”