Colton Herta turned the fastest lap (1 minute, 1.1306 seconds) in the lone NTT IndyCar Series practice Saturday for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg as the session ended with several drivers going off course without crashing.

James Hinchcliffe was second (1:01:2279) around the 14-turn, 1.8-mile course, followed by rookie Alex Palou, Takuma Sato (who announced an extension earlier Saturday) and Sebastien Bourdais.

Qualifying for Sunday’s season finale will take place at 3 p.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold).

The session ended with Oliver Askew making light contact with a tire barrier. Just behind Askew (who was medically cleared to return after missing two races with concussion-like symptoms), Scott McLaughlin also went off course at Turn 13 but avoided damage to his No. 3 Dallara-Chevrolet.

McLaughlin also skidded into runoff areas after locking the brakes two other times, but he still ranked an impressive 10th of 24 drivers in his first NTT IndyCar Series practice. The three-time Supercars champion will make his IndyCar debut Sunday after Team Penske announced Friday night that he will run the 2021 season.

“Awesome to jump aboard,” McLaughlin told NBC Sports Gold reporter Kevin Lee. “It’s everything I’ve dreamed of; the boys at Team Penske have been amazing at getting me sorted and comfortable. There’s still a lot more to learn. We did a good lap on the primaries (tires); I think if we could have got something down on the reds (faster alternate tires), it would have been good, but I kept stuffing it up, so I’ve got to chat with the driver a little bit.

“It’s hard to learn on a track that’s full of concrete walls, but I’m just creeping up on it. I feel nice when you have grip. It’s a solid session and exactly what we want to do. We just want to complete every lap. I had a couple of misdemeanors, just trying to do a quick spin like I would in a Supercar and stalled it. I need to work on my clutch control, but we’re OK.”

Points leader Scott Dixon also found trouble, bending a suspension part after light contact with the wall. He was 16th fastest. Josef Newgarden, his only rival for the championship, was eighth on the speed chart.

“I think the car was really good, quickest in quite a while,” Dixon, who has been struggling in qualifying, told Lee. “We definitely have some speed for a top three (in qualifying).”

Newgarden, who trails by 32 points, told NBC Sports Gold reporter Marty Snider: “I don’t know that I have much comment until we sit down for an hour or two, but I think we’ve got something to work with, without a doubt.”

Other practice incidents:

–Felix Rosenqvist brought out a red flag with 5 minutes remaining by spinning into Turn 13. He was penalized by IndyCar for the rest of the session.

–Alexander Rossi tagged the Turn 2 wall with 35 minutes left but avoided major damage to his No. 27 Dallara-Honda, which ranked sixth fastest.

–Santino Ferrucci missed a corner but found refuge in a runoff zone.

