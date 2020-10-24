Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the record-extending ninth time on the 14-turn, 1.8-mile street circuit, Will Power will lead the starting lineup to the green flag for Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC), the season finale for the NTT IndyCar Series.

It’s the series-high fifth pole position for the Team Penske driver and the 62nd of hid IndyCar career, five short of tying the legendary Mario Andretti. Power also won the pole position for the most recent race, winning Oct. 3 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in his No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet.

“That would mean a lot,” Power said about possibly breaking Andretti’s record. “That would be a great achievement for me personally, to be up there with a name like Mario Andretti. It’s something that I just love about racing, is when you get to absolutely get the most out of the car in one lap. That’s qualifying.

“To be at the top of the list for that would almost sum up my career, I guess, as far as being the speed that I have, maybe not the championships. Certainly a lot of race wins, as well.”

Alexander Rossi, who has a streak of three consecutive podium finishes but still is seeking his first victory this season, will start second.

Points leader Scott Dixon will start 11th, three spots behind championship rival Josef Newgarden. With a finish of 11th or better, Dixon will clinch his sixth championship.

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup Sunday in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Position, car number, driver, manufacturer, time):

1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1 minute, 1.0369 seconds

2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:01.1730

3. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 1:01.1815

4. (26) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:01.3626

5. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:01.3675

6. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 1:01.7725

7. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 1:00.8102

8. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:00.8676

9. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 1:00.8837

10. (7) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 1:00.9772

11. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:01.0283

12. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:01.2298

13. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:00.9423

14. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 1:01.1609

15. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 1:00.9619

16. (55) Alex Palou, Honda, 1:01.1630

17. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:01.1458

18. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 1:01.1797

19. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:01.1732

20. (4) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 1:01.2425

21. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 1:01.6409

22. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 1:01.5224

23. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:01.6833

24. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 1:21.7909