ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will be returning to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing next year for a fourth season.

“Clearly it has been a successful partnership over the last several years, culminating in this year’s Indy 500 victory and I look forward to further success with Takuma throughout 2021,” team co-owner Bobby Rahal said Saturday.

Sato has four of his six career IndyCar victories with RLL, including the Indy 500 in August. He ranked seventh in the series standings heading into Sunday’s season finale, and Sato has never finished higher than eighth in points.

“The 2020 season was an unforgettable one for many reasons. Needless to say, it was an extremely challenging situation worldwide, but the team continued to work very hard to be competitive under the difficult circumstances,” Sato said.

“Our Indy 500 win was a truly special moment and I want to thank everyone at the team again. We are already focused on the future and I am really looking forward to 2021.”

The Japanese driver has 181 career IndyCar starts dating to his 2010 rookie season. He won his first Indy 500 in 2017.

Sato, a native of Tokyo, Japan, also has victories in the 2013 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2018 Portland Grand Prix, 2019 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama and Bommarito 500 at WWT Raceway, with four of the six coming with RLL.

Of his 14 podium finishes to date, 10 have come with RLL and he has earned 10 Indy car poles, three of which are with RLL.

Prior to IndyCar, he competed in 90 Formula One races between 2002-2008 with his highest finish of third at the 2004 United States Grand Prix.

“It has been a pleasure working with Takuma for many years and sharing with him all of the successes he has had,” said Mike Lanigan, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Bobby Rahal and David Letterman. “Winning the Indy 500 together exceeded my own dreams and we at RLL look forward to more success in the new season. Having Takuma back with our team in 2021 provides continuity and will allow us to build upon the competitiveness we have shown this season.”