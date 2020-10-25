Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josef Newgarden finished tied with Scott Dixon atop the IndyCar victory column, but the final results in the points standings were another story.

Dixon clinched his sixth NTT IndyCar Series championship Sunday with a third-place finish on the 14-turn, 1.8-mile circuit through downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, where Newgarden won for the second consecutive year.

The drivers tied for the series lead with four victories apiece in a 2020 season that was abbreviated to 14 races from an original 17 because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Here are the IndyCar final results and points standings from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

RESULTS

POINTS

Dixon captured his sixth championship by 16 points (537-521) over Newgarden, who had trailed by as much as 117 points after 11 of 17 races.

Colton Herta (421 points) finished third in the standings, followed by: Pato O’Ward 416, Will Power 396, Graham Rahal 377, Takuma Sato 348, Simon Pagenaud 339, Alexander Rossi 317, Ryan Hunter-Reay 315.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will open the 2021 season March 7 at St. Petersburg, Florida, on NBC.