Already waiting on one major life event — the birth of his first child with wife Courtney Force — IndyCar driver Graham Rahal had to deal with a possibly life-changing fire during a Monday that he said was “the scariest day of our lives.”

Rahal said the Force family was evacuated from their Southern California residence because of the Blue Ridge Fire that has raged around the Yorba Linda area and burned nearly 200 acres.

According to a tweet from the Orange County Fire Authority, nearly 200 firefighters were trying to contain the Blue Ridge Fire, which so far had consumed no structures.

As of early Monday evening, Rahal said it appeared that the Force family compound had been saved by the firefighters after the fire reached the edge of the backyard.

I don’t really know what else to say. It appears so far the heroes in yellow jackets saved our home. It’s still burning close by so it’s not done yet, but it came to our backyard and the heroes protected us. Look at those men. Thank you so much to all firefighters! 🙏🏼💪🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/vfQ3CO1cIm — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) October 27, 2020

While sending up prayers that their neighborhood would be spared from the fire, Rahal also posted a video that a firefighter took from the family yard of a plane making a pass to extinguish flames.

Definitely the scariest day of our lives. Right now we just pray that our home, as well as all of our neighbors makes it out of this fire ok. We’ve evacuated, and can’t thank all the fire rescue team enough. Our heroes 🙏🏼 #BlueRidgeFire pic.twitter.com/3PNtUOqTPH — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) October 26, 2020

Slightly more activity at our house today than expected. But I cannot thank you enough to the local fire that has come from land and air to fight this. 🙏🏼 This video capture from our yard by a fire fighter. 💪🏻 #BlueRidgeFire pic.twitter.com/blhPTj0BYn — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) October 26, 2020

The fire was part of a busy week for Graham Rahal, who rushed to Southern California after finishing ninth Sunday in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg that concluded the NTT IndyCar Series season.

Courtney Force tweeted photos from a maternity shoot last week and noted she was “nearing the finish line” in becoming a mother. She is due in early November.

Force’s famous racing family, whose patriarch is NHRA legend John Force, is from Southern California.

A USA Today story once described John Force’s $10-million 17,000-square-foot home in Yorba Linda as having majestic views that stretched to the coast.

Nearing the finish line!🏁 The countdown is officially on to become a family of three (plus two pups🐾) and we can’t wait! 🥰 #MaternityShoot #BabyRahal @GrahamRahal pic.twitter.com/GlpSRnKw0K — Courtney Force (@courtneyforce) October 18, 2020