Three days after the NTT IndyCar Series season ended, Indianapolis Motor Speedway already will be buzzing with activity this week as teams begin testing for 2021.

The 2.5-mile track will play host to a preparatory session that will feature newly crowned six-time champion Scott Dixon, two-time and defending Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato and 2020 series runner-up and two-time champion Josef Newgarden.

According to IMS, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ed Carpenter and Pato O’Ward also will be among the notables on track.

Scott McLaughlin, who will be a full-time rookie next season for Team Penske, also will be testing Wednesday at the Brickyard to complete the Rookie Orientation Program for the Indy 500.

McLaughlin, who made his IndyCar debut Sunday in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, made light on social media of turning some laps at IMS.

“Siri, can I please have the directions to Indianapolis Motor Speedway” 🤯😱💪🏻🏎 pic.twitter.com/IIcQbLbOQU — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) October 27, 2020

Newgarden and Sato, who recently announced his return to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing after winning the 104th running of the Indy 500 on Aug. 23, also will join the 2021 IndyCar testing Wednesday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The second day of the session will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

IMS will open the Turn 2 viewing mounds to fans, who will be admitted free and must wear face coverings and follow social distancing.