Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Led by two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato, the NTT IndyCar Series was back on track Wednesday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for its first session of offseason testing.

According to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Sato was back in the race-winning chassis from Aug. 23 when he outdueled series champion Scott Dixon to put his face on the Borg-Warner Trophy for the second time.

Dixon, who clinched his sixth title Sunday, was among other drivers who are scheduled to turn laps Thursday at IMS.

Fellow New Zealand native Scott McLaughlin, who will be a full-time IndyCar rookie next season, was on track Wednesday along with Sato and two-time series champion Josef Newgarden.

Newgarden and Sato on-track together now. Just over 3 hours of track time left today. pic.twitter.com/q7ByomHdJB — Nathan Brown (@By_NathanBrown) October 28, 2020

McLaughlin worked on completing his mandatory Rookie Orientation program for next year’s Brickyard, receiving pointers from four-time Indy 500 winner (and longtime Team Penske consultant) Rick Mears.

Can you think of anyone better to give you pointers for your first laps at #IMS than Rick Mears?#INDYCAR | @smclaughlin93 pic.twitter.com/StrlazHk4q — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) October 28, 2020

After some track prep in the morning to dry the 2.5-mile oval, the session began about 90 minutes later than its originally scheduled 11 a.m. start. Testing was expected to run until 6 p.m. ET.

Trucks, Tahoes and Jet Dryers. We’re getting ready for some @Indycar testing today @IMS! pic.twitter.com/1ww0RHKALm — J. Douglas Boles (@jdouglas4) October 28, 2020

According to IMS, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ed Carpenter and Pato O’Ward also were expected to make laps on the test’s second day.

Weather permitting, IndyCar offseason testing will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Brickyard.

IMS will open the Turn 2 viewing mounds to fans, who will be admitted free and must wear face coverings and follow social distancing.