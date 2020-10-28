Marcus Ericsson has re-signed a multiyear deal that returns him to Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season.

The Swede finished 12th in the points standings with nine top 10s and a best finish of fourth at Road America this season, his first in Ganassi’s No. 8 Dallara-Honda. As a rookie in 2019 for Arrow McLaren SP, Ericsson finished a career-best second at Detroit.

Ericsson, 30, spent five seasons in Formula One from 2014-18, making 97 starts. He is a 2007 champion in Formula BMW UK and won the Japanese Formula Three title in ’09.

“I’m very happy to continue my relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda and HPD into 2021 and beyond,” Ericsson said in a team release. “I want to thank Chip and the whole CGR organization for their trust in me. Chip Ganassi Racing is one of the best teams in motorsports and I’m proud to be part of the team.

“The season we’ve just finished has been full of potential and I feel confident that with what we’ve learned together this year will help us succeed in 2021. I’m looking forward to getting back in the No. 8 Honda!”

CGR managing director Mike Hull said in a statement: “Marcus proved that he belongs here, and this season he contributed to the success of our team greatly. That includes being unselfish to his teammates, especially with Scott Dixon who won the INDYCAR championship. He’s a great foundational piece of our overall program and he fits well within our group. That translates into success on the track, and we’re glad to have him continue to grow and move the team toward into the future.”

Scott Dixon, Ericsson’s No. 9 teammate, won his sixth IndyCar championship Sunday with Ganassi.

The team also has announced seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will drive in the 13 road and street course events next year.