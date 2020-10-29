Felix Rosenqvist has signed with Arrow McLaren SP for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, the team announced Thursday.

After two seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing, Rosenqvist will replace Oliver Askew in the No. 7 Dallara-Chevrolet and will be partnered with Pato O’Ward, who was announced recently as returning to Arrow McLaren SP for a second consecutive season.

Rosenqvist, who scored his first IndyCar victory last July at Road America, will make his first laps in the No. 7 in a Nov. 2 test at Barber Motorsports Park

“I can’t wait to take the next step in my career and join Arrow McLaren SP. The team has shown itself to be a consistent challenger this year and I’m looking forward to working with Pato to help take it forward,” Rosenqvist, 28, said in a release.

Rosenqvist, who also won in Formula E, Formula 3 and Indy Lights, finished 11th in the 2020 points standings, five spots lower than in his rookie season. The Swede has three podium finishes in 31 IndyCar starts.

“We’ve been watching Felix since he came over to Indy Lights in 2016 and have been constantly impressed by his performance over the past two years,” Arrow McLaren SP co-owner Sam Schmidt said in a release. “We think that he and Pato complement each other well and together we believe they will help us on our journey forward as a team.”

“It’s not very often that you get the opportunity to combine two young, established talents like Pato and Felix,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said. “I think this pairing gives us a strong driver lineup and I’m excited to see what they can do together on and off the track.”

O’Ward, who ranked fourth in 2020 points, said in a release: ““I am looking forward to working alongside Felix. He is a driver I truly respect, in and out of the car, and I’m sure we will work well together. I think we can learn a lot from each other to develop the strongest package possible at every race weekend together with the team.”