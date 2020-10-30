Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

HINWIL, Switzerland — Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi will remain with Alfa Romeo in F1 next season, the Formula One team said Friday.

Raikkonen, 41, was the 2007 champion and broke the record this season with the most starts in F1. Sunday’s race at Imola will be the 326th of his career, and next season will be his 19th in F1.

“This is a team that values hard work over words and this fits well with my style: I am looking forward to next year and hopefully making some steps forward towards the front of the midfield with the team,” the Finnish driver said in the team’s announcement.

Raikkonen and Giovinazzi have been teammates for the past two seasons.

Signed on the dotted line ✍️ Now Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi are both aiming to improve#F1 @alfaromeoracing pic.twitter.com/IjMZZG6c4Y — Formula 1 (@F1) October 30, 2020

The 26-year-old Italian driver has three points from two top-10 finishes this season.

On Thursday, Alfa Romeo renewed its sponsorship with Sauber for next season.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola is scheduled for Sunday with Valtteri Bottas on the pole position.