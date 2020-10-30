Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Normally preceding the Petit Le Mans season finale, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca still will be the penultimate race on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule, but Sunday’s race will be after Petit and before the rescheduled Twelve Hours of Sebring finale.

With two races remaining in the season, two classes remain wide open, and two could feature championship clinchers Sunday during a two-hour, 40-minute race around the 11-turn, 2.238-mile course in Monterey, California.

In the DPi division, the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac of Renger van der Zande and Ryan Briscoe has an eight-point lead over the No. 7 Acura Team Penske of Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor after a victory at Road Atlanta.

Ranked four points behind in third is Pipo Derani, who shares the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac with Felipe Nasr.

The GTD lead now belongs to AIM Vasser Sullivan driver Aaron Telitz, who has split time between the team’s No. 14 and No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3. He has a two-point edge over teammate Jack Hawksworth, his co-pilot in the No. 14 for the rest of the season. Four points out of the lead are No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche GT3R drivers Patrick Long and Ryan Hardwick.

The title pictures are clearer in GTLM and LMP2. No. 3 Corvette Racing C8.R drivers Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor lead by 28 points over No. 4 teammates Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner. Garcia and Taylor will clinch the championship by building their lead by seven points.

LMP2 points leader Patrick Kelly has a 34-point lead and his No. 52 PR! Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07 is the only entry in the class.

Here are the details for IMSA Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (all times are ET):

IMSA Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

WHEN: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

TV: 6:30 p.m. (same-day delay), NBCSN

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Coverage: Flag to flag beginning at 4 p.m.

RACE STREAMING: NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

RADIO: IMSA Radio will have live radio coverage on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com, as well as SiriusXM

RACE DISTANCE: A two-hour, 40-minute race on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile course in Monterey, California.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 67 degrees with a 2% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see who’s racing in the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship

IMSA Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at Laguna Seca schedule

Saturday, Oct. 31

11 a.m.-12 p.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Practice #1

3-4:15 p.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Practice #2

Sunday, Nov. 1

11:30 a.m.-12:35 p.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Qualifying

4:05 p.m. — Green flag for the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at Laguna Seca (two hours, 40 minutes)