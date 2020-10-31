Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, which draws more than 1,000 exhibitors and an expected $750 million in sales, will return Sunday to NBCSN at 4:30 p.m. ET with a motorsports vibe.

IndyCar on NBCSN analysts Leigh Diffey and Townsend Bell, relying on their experience with boat owners from the IndyCar world such as Roger Penske, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Jimmy Vasser, will be hosting the show along with Supercross pit reporter Will Christien.

Supercross legend Ricky Carmichael, a Florida native, will be among the judges of the third annual Best in Show competition. The winner of the award for most innovative new boat model design will be revealed on NBCSN (the luxury superyacht Majesty 140, produced by Dubai-based Majesty Yachts will return after winning in 2019).

The 61st annual edition of the five-day show will bring a vast array of more than 1,300 boats to Fort Lauderdale, which is known as “the Yachting Capital of the World.”

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show will be the first major marine event to take place since April, and the 6 miles of floating docks have been widened up to 30 feet to allow for proper social distancing across 13 entrances to nearly 90 acres of exhibits.

Last year, Diffey, Bell and Christien toured a variety of superyachts, motoryachts, high performance fishing boats and other high technology products driving the industry.

Tune in at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN to see this year’s parade of new offerings on the water.