Acura and Porsche teams were the winners in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship points standings and results from Sunday’s Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Team Penske’s No. 7 Acura of Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor inherited the overall victory after being yielded the lead by the team’s No. 6 Acura of Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya with one lap remaining in the two-hour, 40-minute race in Monterey, California.

Other class winners at the road course were the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor, the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 of Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry in GTD.

Congratulations to all the class winners of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship! It was a blast watching you all doing what you do best. Safe travels to Sebring! https://t.co/TjgsZD6RrF#imsa #imsamonterey #imsaracing #weathertechraceway #lagunaseca #hyundaimotorsports pic.twitter.com/1RcPrd6F5w — WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (@WeatherTechRcwy) November 2, 2020

Here are the race stats, points and results after the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca:

RESULTS: Click here for the overall finishing order and here for the class breakdown.

POINTS: In the DPi division, the No. 7 Acura of Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves is first in the standings by 2 points (242-240) over the No. 10 Cadillac of Ryan Briscoe and Renger van der Zande entering the season finale.

In GTLM, No. 3 Corvette drivers Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia have clinched the championship with a 35-point lead over No. 4 teammates Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner.

In GTD, the Meyer Shank Racing No. 86 Acura of Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry lead by seven points over the Wright Motorsports No. 16 Porsche of Patrick Long and Ryan Hardwick.

Click here for the points standings after Laguna Seca.

STATS PACKAGE FOR LAGUNA SECA:

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

Stint analysis

Best sector times

Race distance and speed average

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will conclude its season Nov. 14 with the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway (10 a.m. ET, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold).