Courtney Force and Graham Rahal announce the birth of their daughter, Harlan Ann

By Nate RyanNov 5, 2020, 10:15 PM EST
Graham Rahal Courtney Force baby
Graham Rahal
One of the most famous couples in auto racing became first-time parents early Monday morning as Graham Rahal and wife Courtney Force announced the birth of a baby girl.

At 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 21.25 inches, Harlan Ann Rahal was born at 12:09 a.m. on Nov. 2, the couple both tweeted Thursday night while thanking the staff of Hoag Hospital in California.

Rahal reporting that mother and daughter were both safe and healthy while pronouncing his happiness at becoming a #GirlDad. Force posted that “Our world has forever changed & we are so in love w/our sweet girl!”

It capped an eventful week for the family, which had evacuated the Force compound in Yorba Linda, California, a week earlier on Oct. 26because of the Blue Ridge Fire that spread across more than 13,000 acres in Southern California.

Force, whose due date had been in November, also stayed active right up until childbirth, tweeting a photo Friday of joining her family (including legendary NHRA champion John Force) to vote at 39 weeks pregnant.