One of the most famous couples in auto racing became first-time parents early Monday morning as Graham Rahal and wife Courtney Force announced the birth of a baby girl.

At 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 21.25 inches, Harlan Ann Rahal was born at 12:09 a.m. on Nov. 2, the couple both tweeted Thursday night while thanking the staff of Hoag Hospital in California.

Rahal reporting that mother and daughter were both safe and healthy while pronouncing his happiness at becoming a #GirlDad. Force posted that “Our world has forever changed & we are so in love w/our sweet girl!”

It capped an eventful week for the family, which had evacuated the Force compound in Yorba Linda, California, a week earlier on Oct. 26because of the Blue Ridge Fire that spread across more than 13,000 acres in Southern California.

It’s a girl!💕 🎀Welcome to the world Harlan Ann Rahal! Our little one was born on 11/2/20 at 7lbs 13oz & 21.25 inches long. Our world has forever changed & we are so in love w/our sweet girl! Thank you to the nurses & doctors at Hoag for bringing our sweet Harlan into the world! pic.twitter.com/uWUdR0zSmn — Courtney Force (@courtneyforce) November 6, 2020

I’m a #GirlDad! My amazing wife @courtneyforce delivered the most beautiful baby girl on 11/2/20 at 12:09 am. Harlan Ann Rahal joined us at 7 lbs 13 ounces, 21.25 inches long and immediately stole my heart. Thank you to Hoag Hospital for keeping both mom & baby safe & healthy! pic.twitter.com/Q2K0TKAyuU — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) November 6, 2020

Force, whose due date had been in November, also stayed active right up until childbirth, tweeting a photo Friday of joining her family (including legendary NHRA champion John Force) to vote at 39 weeks pregnant.